Is Ja Morant Playing Tonight vs Warriors? Grizzlies Release Availability Report For Superstar Point Guard Amid Gun Allegations

Memphis Grizzlies fans are nervously holding on to their playoff hopes given the situation their superstar Ja Morant has created for himself.

What started off as a promising season for Memphis basketball fans is now going off the rails. They held the no. 1 seed in the Western Conference at various points in December and early January.

However, it seems that a showdown with Shannon Sharpe during a Lakers game has bestowed some bad juju upon them. The team currently finds itself free-falling down the Western Conference standings.

Where the team had an 11-game win streak going and had a 31-13 record in mid-January, they now find themselves at the 3rd spot in the West. Memphis have only won 7 of their last 20 games.

Steven Adams has not played in over 6 weeks since a loss to Phoenix. Brandon Clarke held the fort down in the absence of the New Zealander for a bit. But the 26-year-old is now out for a year with an Achilles tear.

Most importantly, Ja Morant finds himself in a big spot of bother after some questionable actions. The 23-year-old has not played since a loss to Denver on March 1.

“Why would somebody who has $230 million want to have gun play?” Shannon Sharpe spoke about Ja Morant’s suspension on Undisputed. pic.twitter.com/iDUa2se6te — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) March 6, 2023

Also Read – “You’re Ja Morant’s Daddy, Not His Boy”: Stephen A Smith Humiliates Tee Morant In Explosive Advisory Rant

Is Ja Morant playing tonight vs Golden State Warriors?

Ja Morant is currently playing out a suspension imposed on him by the Memphis Grizzlies. This came in the wake of the young star going live on Instagram while at a gentleman’s club in Glendale, Colorado.

The no. 2 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft was spotted showing what seemed like a gun on that video. Investigations by the police did not yield any conclusive evidence of wrongdoing.

However, it is clear that the franchise wishes to discipline its superstar and change his image, which is currently at its lowest during his span in the public eye. Morant will remain away from his team for at least 3 more games after this rematch from last year’s playoffs.

There’s an expectation within the Grizzlies that Ja Morant could be away from the team for an extended time, per @ShamsCharania “More stringent penalties could come from the league, could come from the police” (Via @FanDuelTV ) pic.twitter.com/XKwU8ajAci — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) March 8, 2023

Also Read – Why is Ja Morant Out Indefinitely: Taylor Jenkins’ Statement Comes as Huge Worry for Grizzlies Fans

Morant’s stats this season

Ja Morant was putting together the best season of his career, staking his claim for an All-NBA First Team berth with his play. The explosive point guard is averaging 27.1 points and 8.2 assists per game on the year.

His turnovers per game average has remained the same despite a spike of 1.5 dimes per game. He’s 5th in the NBA in that category. His rebound average of 6 per game is also a career high.