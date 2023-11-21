Zaire Wade College: Exploring Dwyane Wade’s Son’s Journey to Professional Basketball Straight From High School

Netflix s The Redeem Team Screening – LA American former professional basketball player Dwyane Wade wearing Gucci and son/American professional basketball player Zaire Wade arrive at the Los Angeles Special Screening Of Netflix s The Redeem Team held at the Netflix Tudum Theater on September 22, 2022 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, CA, USA. Photo by Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/ABACAPRESS.COM Los Angeles CA United States PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRAxESPxUKxUSAxBELxPOL Copyright: xCollinxXavier/ImagexPressxAgencyxABACAx 825747_027 CollinxXavier/ImagexPressxAgencyxABACAx 825747_027 PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRAxESPxUKxUSAxBELxPOL

Dwyane Wade’s eldest son, Zaire Wade, is following in his father’s footsteps to start playing basketball professionally. Zaire interestingly stepped into professional basketball right after high school after being selected as a 10th pick by G-League team Salt Lake City Stars and then moving on to South Africa’s professional basketball league.

Wade played his freshman year at Chicago’s Carmel High School before moving to the American Heritage School in Plantation, Florida. Soon for his senior year of high school, Wade moved to Sierra Canyon School, Los Angeles, in 2019, the same place where LeBron James’ son Bronny James played his senior year in high school.

Next up, Zaire suited up for the Brewster Academy after graduating high school. The powerhouse program at Brewster is widely known for having won seven National Prep Championships and has produced great NBA players such as Donovan Mitchell.

Though Zaire received scholarship offers from DePaul, Nebraska, Rhode Island, and Toledo, he turned all of them down to turn professional. In 2021, the Salt Lake City Stars selected Wade as a 10th pick in the NBA G-League draft.

However, his stint in the G-League was cut short when the team moved him to the short-term injured list on March 12, 2022. It was later confirmed that Wade was ruled out for the remainder of the year due to a season-ending injury.

In 2023, Zaire announced that he had signed a professional contract with Cape Town Tigers of the Basketball Africa League. This decision turned out to be one of the most crucial ones for his career, given the opportunity he is receiving to blossom. On May 4, Zaire scored his career-high 17 points for the Tigers, only to lose to BAL side Ferroviario de Beira in the Nile Conference.

A prospect from the Brewster Academy, Zaire Wade emerged as a 3-star recruit by ESPN with a grade point of 76. It seems like Zaire is getting warmed up professionally in South Africa and might soon be able to face the pressure and challenges of the NBA whenever he decides to enroll for the NBA draft.

Dwyane Wade goes all out to support his son Zaire in his basketball endeavor

Zaire’s father, Dwyane Wade, had a prolific NBA career, winning three NBA championships, one Finals MVP, and 13 All-Star selections. As D-Wade had himself described, he grew up in one of the harshest neighborhoods of Chicago and participated for his high school team, Harold L. Richards High School, Oak Lawn.

In his school, Wade excelled as a wide receiver playing football and also played as a backup quarterback. However, it took him time to warm up to basketball until his senior year. As a senior, Wade averaged 27 points and 11 rebounds and had set a school record with 676 points and 106 steals.

Eventually, Wade was recruited by Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to play under coach Tom Crean. He particularly drew national attention during his sophomore year when he dropped 29 points, 11 rebounds, and 11 assists in a triple-double against the top-seeded Kentucky Wildcats.

In 2003, the Miami Heat drafted Wade as a 5th overall pick after he decided to forgo his senior year to play professionally in the NBA.

It’s interesting to note how D-Wade ensured his son Zaire had the best basketball coaching and experiences to train him before going professional. While Wade hustled his way out of one of Chicago’s poorest neighborhoods, Zaire was enrolled in one of the best prep schools in LA to play alongside LeBron James’ sons Bronny and Bryce.

Dwyane Wade supports his son’s endeavors as an ideal father. One can always find the Flash traveling to Africa to watch his son play in the BAL. Very recently, Wade even broadcasted his son’s exploits in the BAL via his Instagram page. D-Wade hopes Zaire will someday play in the NBA and carry his legacy further in the league.