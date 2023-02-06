WATCH: RDCworld1’s Hilarious LeBron James Reaction to Kyrie Irving Teaming Up With Luka Doncic Over Him

Another bad weekend awaited LeBron James as his Lakers missed out on Nets’ Kyrie Irving and saw him team up with Luka Doncic instead.

The Brooklyn Nets got their former guard Spencer Dinwiddie back along with Dorian Finney-Smith, and 3 future picks. That’s too great a deal they pulled off out of nowhere. When Kevin Durant comes back, and if he can be his 100%, they would look even better both offensively and defensively.

So, the Lakers star might have been the biggest loser in this trade if somehow it works out for Mark Cuban and Co. And if you’d want to know how the 19x All-Star reacted to this mid-season trade extravaganza, RDCworld1 has got your back.

How LeBron James would have reacted to the Kyrie Irving trade — by RDCworld1

In a hilarious parody bit by the YouTube and TikTok sensations, the RDCworld1, acted out James’ reaction to Irving joining forces with Luka Doncic over him via an act where the 4x MVP is in a phone call with the new Mavs guard and is shouting his heart about how could he not join him?

That Tristan Thompson call in between did it for me. And the whole James getting down on his knees, like the way he did it after the loss against the Celtics was hysterical as well. And then Kyrie speaking softly to both LeBron and then Luka was the last nail in the coffin.

This hypothetical parody might have been this group’s best one thus far in the portfolio of their other amazing work over the years.

What should the Lakers be doing now?

As they are currently built, the Lakers are not winning a 7-game series against any decently solid team from the West because there’s no guarantee that Anthony Davis will be available throughout the postseason.

However, Jeanie Buss feels otherwise. The Lakers’ owner believes this team is good enough as is.

So, the Lakers Nation is probably not going to get any other star face coming to LA this season. But, if what Buss is saying turns out right in any multiverse, a fit AD and James with numerous role players can go any distance in the game of basketball, and they wouldn’t surprise anybody on this globe.

