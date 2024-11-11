When Nikola Jokic’s Hilarious Dunk Attempt Made Tyrese Haliburton Burst into Laughter

There are many words that describe Nikola Jokić —unstoppable, dominant, insightful etc. However, one we tend not to use is ‘athletic’. The 6’11”, 284 lb center isn’t quite known for jumping out of the gym, and Tyrese Haliburton once revealed exactly why.

Advertisement

On an episode of Podcast P released in July of 2023, the Pacers’ All-Star guard recalled a conversation he shared with Jokic during the 2024 All-Star Game’s warmups. Haliburton had asked Jokic if the latter could dunk the ball for him at least once in the game.

Apparently, the Joker shrugged his shoulders and claimed that it wouldn’t be possible. In Haliburton’s words, “Jokic, bro Jokic hilarious. I said, ‘Yo brate, I need a dunk from you tonight!’ He’s like, ‘Pssh, ooh I don’t think I got that one brate!'”

“And remember Kyrie threw him a lob? And he barely got off the ground?”

The lob in question came off a fast break, and Kyrie threw it off the backboard after he saw Jokic running in behind him. The Serbian tried his level best to get to the ball and slam it in. But he had jumped too soon and therefore, couldn’t reach the ball at all. It resulted in a missed dunk, and Ja Morant was able to take the rebound and start a counter.

This incident, while extremely funny to watch, sort of undercut the NBA’s message about wanting the players to put some effort and play hard in the All-Star Games.

All-Star Games aren’t taken seriously enough

In the video, Haliburton also describes what the vibe around the All-Star game in Utah was like. He described the jokes he and Anthony Edwards shared during warm-ups and timeouts. These instances underline the fact that despite the league’s best efforts, the players didn’t really treat the All-Star game with a lot of respect.

He said, “All-Star was hilarious. I know they wanted us to play harder, but that sh*t was so funny.”

The All-Star Game has seen a steady decline in viewership, and fans are starting to care less and less about the event. After all, the game was supposed to be a place where we’d see our favorite players balling out against each other.

However, Adam Silver has promised changes this year that will make the ASG more competitive. Now we’ll have to wait and see what changes the NBA implements.