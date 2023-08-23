“With Kobe Bryant and Lil Wayne”: 11 Years After Inadvertently Starting Beef With Mamba, Drake Pays Late Lakers Legend Ultimate Homage During Concert

Global music sensation Drake took center stage at a recent Los Angeles concert, surprising fans with a heartfelt homage to the late Lakers legend, Kobe Bryant. This unexpected tribute harks back to a past of unresolved tensions between the two, spanning over a decade. In a nostalgic moment during the concert, Drake paused to reminisce about the first time he crossed paths with Kobe Bryant. The surprise homage, which caught fans off guard, serves as a testament to the power of time in reshaping relationships.

It was 11 years ago that Drake inadvertently sparked a beef with Kobe Bryant through his lyrics. In Rick Ross’s song “Schemin,” Drake rapped about Kobe’s then-impending divorce, suggesting he would lose a substantial sum of money – a jibe that struck a chord.

Drake was on a bus with Lil Wayne and Kobe Bryant

Drake’s recent tribute comes as a surprise twist in this tale of discord. During the concert, he recounted how he found solace and a sense of belonging outside his hometown of Toronto, specifically in Los Angeles.

The connection took root on Lil Wayne’s bus, where he had his first encounter with the towering presence of Kobe Bryant. The icons even shared the experience of listening to Lil Wayne’s album “The Carter 3” together, underscoring the unique camaraderie that forms within the world of celebrity.

Drake’s words during the concert held a mix of nostalgia and reverence:

“I was listening to The Carter 3 with Kobe Bryant and Lil Wayne!”

The emotion-packed moment resonated deeply with the audience, bridging the gap between a superstar rapper and a basketball legend.

Vanessa Bryant claimed Drake was not friends with The Black Mamba

The release of “Schemin” rubbed many the wrong way, most of all Vanessa Bryant.

Vanessa, Kobe’s widow, asserted that the rapper and the Lakers legend were never friends, providing a stark contrast to the image Drake painted during his homage.

“Drake was never friends with Kobe,” she asserted, responding to the mention of her late husband in “Schemin.”

Additionally, Vanessa’s candid response reminds us of the complexities that often underlie public relationships. Maybe the two were not on good terms as is seen in the video or maybe it’s vice versa. What do you think?