When Shaquille O’Neal Hilariously Obliterated Charles Barkley With a Football Tackle

Shaquille O’Neal is one of the most dominant players ever. He once displayed this dominance on Charle Barkley on Inside the NBA!

Over the years, there have been numerous players who have asserted themselves in the NBA. Two of those players are Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley.

The two big men were known for their strength, skill, and dominance on the court. In fact, the two men now share a panel with Ernie Johnson and Kenny Smith on Inside the NBA.

While on set, the two men are constantly trying to embarrass each other. Well, on one occasion, Shaq got one up on Sir Charles with a crazy football tackle.

Shaquille O’Neal ran right through Charles Barkley on the set of Inside the NBA

One of the highlights of TNT’s Inside the NBA is the hilarious banter between the four panelists on the show. Especially when it’s Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley facing off.

Take for example the time when Tim Tebow made a guest appearance on the show, where the former NFL star ran some football drills with Shaq and Chuck. On one play, coming off play action, Tebow handed the pigskin off to O’Neal, who proceeded to obliterate Barkley!

Diesel put on the afterburners and ran straight through the Round Mound of Rebound. Shaq pulled off a big-time move trucking his colleague from one end of the set all the way to the other.

Safe to say in this battle of the strongest analyst on Inside the NBA, the big fella, Shaquille O’Neal came out victorious.

Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley are no strangers to roughing each other up

They may be friends now, but there was a time when Sir Charles and the Big Aristotle got into it, and things got pretty heated. Things got so bad that both men ended up on the floor.

(1999) 18 years ago today, Shaq pushed Barkley after the whistle, Barkley threw the ball off Shaq’s head, then Shaq swung at Barkley. Classic. pic.twitter.com/cCAWmyFozX — Timeless Sports (@timelesssports_) November 11, 2017

It was a nasty affair, which ended with both men having to be separated. Glad to see they put things behind them.

