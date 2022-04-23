“Chris Paul is almost as old as LeBron James, who’s no longer capable of closing like this”: NBA Twitter reacts to the 37-year-old superstar’s midrange wizardry as the Phoenix Suns take a 2-1 lead

Chris Paul scored or assisted on 19 fourth-quarter points as the Phoenix Suns prove they don’t need to rely on Devin Booker.

Today it is time to pay homage to the one and only, the point god. Chris Paul showed us today, why he is revered in the NBA as he puts the Pelicans to the sword.

The internet was quick to react and has been fawning over the performances of CP3, today he was in fine form. He put up the most CP3 stat line possible with 28 points and 14 assists in the bag.

Chris Paul POINT GOD takeover — Jarrod (@jhardy575) April 23, 2022

His scoring spree took off in the fourth quarter when the teams started trading blows. As it so often happens in a staring contest, one team has to blink and the Pelicans were the first to do so.

Not only that, CP made four straight mid-range jump shots to take the lead. After that, the Suns never looked back.

CP3 says it’s GO-TIME 😤 4 straight middies to give the Suns the lead 🙌pic.twitter.com/Sp4Nju1GMg — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 23, 2022

CP3 has scored or assisted on 19 of the Suns’ 25 fourth quarter points. — Evan Sidery (@esidery) April 23, 2022

“Chris Paul is almost as old as LeBron James, who’s no longer capable of closing like this!”: Skip Bayless and reacts, draw comparisons

Well, somebody had to bring in the name of the other great 37-year-old player in the league. Skip Bayless calls out LeBron for not being able to lead like CP3.

Well, maybe Chris Paul CAN win his first ring without Devin Booker. He just did it again, taking over the 4th quarter with 19 points, scoring clutch buckets at will. He’s almost as old as LeBron, who’s no longer capable of closing like this. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) April 23, 2022

His fine performance today will surely spark a debate on which veteran has more impact.

Crazy stat by Chris Paul pic.twitter.com/03MNoduFn2 — Alex 👋 #ThankYouDeebo (@dbs408) April 23, 2022

His fourth-quarter takeover only proves to us that CP3 is, in fact, the master closer. If the Suns continue on a rampage like this, who can stop them? We have to wait and see.

Chris Paul in the 4th quarter pic.twitter.com/uMghcZ3bv4 — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) April 23, 2022

