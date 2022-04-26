‘When the Nets caved to Kyrie Irving, Steve Nash had no credibility’: Skip Bayless demands sacking of Nash after Kevin Durant and co. bow out of playoffs

Skip Bayless calls for a sacking of Steve Nash as Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant tank the Brooklyn Nets’ season

Hoo boy, are the next couple of months going to be tough on Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving!

Despite being expected to be the ones making it out of the East, the Brooklyn Nets were swept in the first round. Sure, it was by a dominant Celtics side, but still. A sweep? In the first round? Yeah, not exactly justified in any way.

Depending on who you ask, the Nets will have to make some major changes during this offseason to atone. And, if you ask that question to Skip Bayless, not only will that line stand true, but it also will have to be one that revolves around Nets head coach Steve Nash.

Without further ado, let’s get into it, shall we?

Also Read: “Ben Simmons is like a pretty girl who smokes!”: Kendrick Perkins comes out with WEIRD analysis of star, as Kevin Durant is unable to save Nets from disastrous end

Skip Bayless believes Steve Nash needs to go for the Nets to finally make a championship run in the NBA

When it comes to making outlandish, headline-grabbing, and hate-inducing statements, an NBA fan never really has to look further than Skip Bayless.

This man has done it all. Slander LeBron James, criticize LeBron James, asked for LeBron James to retire. Okay… maybe, just maybe, he’s a bit too obsessed with the King.

But, with how recent events have gone down, the 70-year-old has now decided to turn his strong, strong attention to the Brooklyn Nets. And my, does he have a strong take on them.

Take a look at the clip in the tweet below.

“I’m still not sure Steve Nash was the problem, but he definitely wasn’t the solution. It is the law of the NBA jungle that when it doesn’t work, there’s only one guy that’s expendable.” — @RealSkipBayless pic.twitter.com/2W7k4WHN8G — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) April 26, 2022

In our opinion, we don’t think it’s quite the time to get rid of Steve Nash yet. After all, the man needs to be given a chance to show what he can do with Ben Simmons in the fold.

So, while we have found ourselves agreeing with a lot of his takes off late (painfully so, might we add), we can’t quite bring ourselves to do the same, this time.

Sorry, Skip! Maybe you can convince us on your next one.

Also Read: “Kevin Durant needs to get the h*ll out of Brooklyn and request a trade”: Kendrick Perkins is livid at the supposed lack of help Nets superstar received in sweep against Celtics