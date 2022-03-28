"When they introduce the technology of human hybrids, LeBron James will be one of the first...": Too $hort on why he has the King over Stephen Curry on the NBA Mt. Rushmore

American rapper Too $hort reveals his list of players on the Basketball Mount Rushmore and why he has LeBron James over Stephen Curry.

One of the all-time barbershop conversations in the USA is the NBA Mt. Rushmore. Whether analysts, trade pundits, or the fans, nobody minds debating their lists of players. Though there will never be unanimity over this, it is one of the most talked-about topics in American sports.

It is also a go-to topic for most podcasts and interviews, with the recent episode of Club Shay Shay being no different. Rapper Too $hort, who recently appeared on Shannon Sharpe’s podcast, was not immune to this question being a hoop fan.

The record producer did not bat an eyelid before putting Michael Jordan and Magic Johnson on the NBA Mt. Rushmore. Too $hort had Kareem Abdul-Jabbar next on his list, saying the following.

“I got to witness and I’ve seen the college clips and a lot of the youngster. It’s hard, you know Kareem Abdul-Jabbar man, it’s savage.”

$hort took a breather before putting LeBron James over Stephen Curry as his final member on the Mt. Rushmore, having a theory behind it.

Too $hort shares his theory on having LeBron James over Stephen Curry on his NBA Mt. Rushmore.

When we talk about the current face of basketball, King James still holds the edge. The recent All-Star vote results were the prime example of this. The four-time champion has been the face of the league for over a decade, now in his 19th season.

Though there have been other names in the mix like Steph Curry, James continues to reign. While talking about Curry, the Warriors superstar revolutionalized the game of basketball, paving the way for a new era.

Nonetheless, $hort had an interesting take of having LBJ over the Chef.

“I have a theory you might dispute it. I have a theory that later on, they are going to introduce the technology of human hybrids and they are gonna let us know that LeBron was one of the first like… he was partially a robot.”

$hort added,

“I pity the fool that taking a charge from LeBron.”

One can’t argue with $hort, considering James’ exhibition of freakish athleticism, coupled with durability at age 37-years old.