‘When Tom Brady signed a $375 million deal, goddamn I considered a media career’: LeBron James reveals how he plans to add to his $1 billion net worth following in the Bucs QB’s footsteps

Tom Brady signed a massive 10 year, $375 million deal with Fox to commentate games after retiring, and that deal has LeBron James tempted.

Brady’s deal with Fox came on the heels of a very speculative offseason for him. The NFL GOAT is currently training through the offseason after putting NFL fans through a roller coaster of emotions with his retirement plans earlier.

Initially, Brady confirmed that he would be retiring, and that the last season he played had been his last. Fans were distraught, but nobody criticized Brady’s decision. After all, he’s 44 pushing 45, and he’s achieved everything one could ever hope for from an NFL career and then some.

Seven rings really sometimes don’t do justice to how great a player Brady’s been, and it was sad to see such an icon walk away. However, not 40 days later, Brady signaled that he would be back for at least one more year.

Recently, Brady also came through with announcing that he’d be committed to Fox whenever he retires for a massive amount of money which means we won’t be losing touch with him anytime soon.

Tom Brady’s contract with FOX as the lead NFL Analyst is a 10-year $375M deal, per @AndrewMarchand The 🐐 is getting PAID 🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/TbANjVVg0e — PFF (@PFF) May 10, 2022

LeBron James is jealous of Tom Brady’s massive Fox deal

LeBron James is in a similar place to Tom Brady. He’s performing at a level you wouldn’t expect him to given how old he is, showing that age truly just is a number.

LeBron is 37 years old, and while he’s still going after titles in the NBA to add to his legacy, he’s already established himself as one of the greatest players ever. If he was to retire right now, there’d be no looking back on his career wondering if he could have done a lot more.

LeBron hasn’t brought up retirement yet, but there’s definitely a question as to when the King will hang up his shoes. His Lakers underperformed miserably last year, and at this point in his career, he can’t afford many more seasons like that.

However, it appears that LeBron may already be thinking about plans after retirement. After seeing Brady’s lucrative deal with Fox, he admitted to being tempted to have a career in media when it’s all said and done.

If LeBron does pick up a media career, we’ll have both the current (emphasis on current) NFL and NBA GOATs in the booth far after their careers are done. As fans of the sports, that’s more than we could ever ask for.

