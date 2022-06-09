“Tom Brady has a fire jump shot, and Michael Jordan still has it at 50”: When the Bulls legend took the NFL GOAT to the court and trash talked like he was still in the NBA

Tom Brady and Michael Jordan are widely considered the GOATs of their respective sports, and so when they matched up on a basketball court, it was incredibly fun to see.

The NFL GOAT is currently training through the offseason after putting NFL fans through a roller coaster of emotions with his retirement plans earlier.

Initially, Brady confirmed that he would be retiring, and that the last season he played had been his last. Fans were distraught, but nobody criticized Brady’s decision. After all, he’s 44 pushing 45, and he’s achieved everything one could ever hope for from an NFL career and then some.

Seven rings really sometimes don’t do justice to how great a player Brady’s been, and it was sad to see such an icon walk away. However, not 40 days later, Brady signaled that he would be back for at least one more year.

That means we get to see the GOAT back on the field again and with it all his antics off the field as well. His latest one with his wife Gisele Bündchen gave us a nice glimpse of the Buccaneers quarterback.

Meanwhile, Michael Jordan has been busy in the NBA world since he retired. He owns the Charlotte Hornets, and he’s apparently kept up with his basketball game as well.

Michael Jordan’s right hand was a paintbrush. These shots are basketball Basquiats. #MJMondays pic.twitter.com/B8xDUXUhNT — SLAM (@SLAMonline) December 13, 2021

Tom Brady and Michael Jordan once played basketball together

Back in 2015, Jordan and Brady shared a very memorable and unique experience. The two were at The Bahamas, presumably on vacation, and while they were there, they had to hit up a game of pickup basketball.

Of course, they did. Why wouldn’t the greatest NFL player and NBA player get together for a simple game of basketball? It makes perfect sense. In the video, you can see Jordan drilling mid range jump shots like he’s still the MJ of the old days. His trash talking game was on point as well. He goes, “Hey man, you guys still have YouTube? You better pull up Michael Jordan.”

Even Brady was in on the action too. He drilled a three at the top of the key, and the YouTube comments noted his ‘fire jumpshot.’ Seems like the Buccaneers quarterback can do everything.

