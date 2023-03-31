“When Will Andrew Wiggins Return?”: Rapper Mase Gets Wildy Disrespectful Amid Wife Cheating Rumors

Andrew Wiggins has been unable to feature in any Warriors games since his appearance against the Wizards on February 14th, taking his tally of games played this season, up to just 37. At the time, all that was said was that he had to take a leave from the team due to personal reasons. And for a while, there was nothing but darkness on that side of things.

However, as time grew on, as you’d expect, fans started to worry. And with that came all sorts of rumors. Somehow, the biggest one became that his partner, Mychal Johnson had an affair with Wiggins’ best friend. The worst part is, it was believed that their child was really his best friend’s.

The thing is though, these rumors are far from verified, meaning that this may not even be close to the truth. But, the fact that the man hasn’t returned in so long apparently only makes it worse in the mind of the NBA community. So, it has been treated as good as fact by the public at large. And going off those lines, hip-hop artist Mase decided to talk about it.

The problem? Well, as it turns out, the man has no problem being just about shamelessly honest on the matter. Let’s dive into what happened here.

Andrew Wiggins is hassled by Mase on Twitter

Andrew Wiggins may not be dealing with an affair scandal here. However, anything that has caused such a stretched absence from the team is bound to be serious. So, while most of the NBA community has questions, everyone has decided to respect the man’s privacy. Or rather, it would be everybody, if it weren’t for Mase. Here is what the man had to say in a recent Twitter post.

“I know how long it took KD to recover after he tore his achillies, and I saw how long it took Klay Thompson to recover after he tore his meniscus, but how long is it gonna take Andrew Wiggins to recover from a broken heart?”

Mase is really worried about Andrew Wiggins pic.twitter.com/DZauEExn4V — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2Blog) March 30, 2023

When will Andrew Wiggins return? There’s better ways to ask that man. This is just disrespect. — Meloismybabbydaddy (@Melobabbydaddy) March 31, 2023

“When will Andrew Wiggins return? There’s better ways to ask that man. This is just disrespect.”

We don’t think we need to explain why that is as disrespectful as it is. Physical injuries more often than not have a set timeline because there is often some logic to it, one or a few physical parts to heal. Human emotions couldn’t be more different.

Andrew Wiggins may be an NBA player, but he is also a human being. The least he deserves is some privacy when he direly needs it. But then again, perhaps that is too difficult a concept for certain people to understand. We just hope their words don’t get to Wiggins’s ears.

What did Steve Kerr have to say about Andrew Wiggins recently?

Given that Andrew Wiggins is one of the Warriors’ most important players at the moment, Steve Kerr keeps having to answer questions about the man’s availability along with when he will return. And on a recent occasion, here is what he had to say on the matter.

Steve Kerr says Andrew Wiggins has been training on his own, but there’s still no timetable for his return pic.twitter.com/oHo6tuOLNN — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 29, 2023

“There’s hope, but I guess it’s indefinite. That’s also appropriate because we really don’t know” (On if Andrew Wiggins will return this season).

We sincerely hope Andrew Wiggins gets all the time he possibly needs to figure out and recover from the personal matter he is dealing with at the moment. And we vehemently implore all organizations, along with the NBA community to give him all the space he needs at this time.