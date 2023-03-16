When Will Kevin Durant Return? Suns Superstar Seen Healthy, Getting Shots Up At Practice

Mar 5, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) in action during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Phoenix Suns at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Durant has unfortunately been quite an injury prone player these past few years. After tearing his Achilles tendon in the 2019 NBA Finals and missing an entire season to rehab, he would have one moderately healthy season before going down with injury the following season.

After having suffered an MCL sprain during the 2021-22 NBA season, he would once again suffer the same exact injury this season after an early January game against the Miami Heat. Despite returning to play after having gotten traded to the Phoenix Suns, he’s since been sidelined yet again.

After turning his left ankle during warmups prior to a Suns game against the Orlando Magic, he would get ruled out of the game. The silver lining for Suns fans here is that he continued to warm up 10 minutes after turning his ankle but he’s not yet played a single game since the incident.

When is Kevin Durant returning to play?

About a week ago, it was reported that Kevin Durant will be reevaluated within 2-3 weeks. A week has already passed so the earliest that KD could return to play on NBA hardwood would be next week, perhaps their in their game against the Lakers or the Sacramento Kings.

It has been years since the league has seen LeBron James and Kevin Durant go up against one another and due to them both being sidelined, it looks as though fans will be robbed of such a monumental matchup yet again. That is of course, if neither comes back from their injury in a week, which is in fact, highly unlikely.

One sliver of hope for how Durant is progressing is that he was seen today getting shots up during Suns practice. He wasn’t making any shots off the dribble or walking/running into hand-offs but him being able to raise up and drain shots is enough to reassure Suns fans of his progress.

