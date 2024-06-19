“Who Gives a Sh*t”: Stephen A. Smith Defends Jayson Tatum From ‘Corny’ Accusations

Jayson Tatum‘s antics after the Boston Celtics’ championship win didn’t go down too well with fans, who accused the forward of being ‘corny’. However, Stephen A. Smith came to his defense on his podcast and emphatically dismissed the accusations.

Advertisement

During his post-game interview on the court, Tatum seemingly attempted to recreate an iconic Kevin Garnett moment from 2008. Back in his day, the Hall of Famer yelled, “Anything is possible,” while the forward took a page out of his book, screaming, “We did it,” in the same fashion.

However, as many fans noted, while Garnett’s passionate roar felt like a genuine outpouring of emotion, Tatum’s seemed a bit manufactured.

On the Stephen A. Smith Show, the analyst gave his two cents about fans’ objection to Tatum’s celebration. But, while most couldn’t help but hit out at the Celtics star for his action, Smith decided to support him. The analyst reminded his viewers that he just became an NBA champion and that this was not the time to hit out at him.

“My response to all of this is very simple. Who gives a s**t? He’s a champion. Y’all can stop that nonsense right now. Hate another day… The brother was First-Team All-NBA, the brother averaged 27 a game, the brother, in an NBA Finals game, dropped 30 and 11… Jason Tatum has done what nobody for the Boston Celtics has done in an NBA Finals. So this ain’t the time.”

Tatum may have indulged in superfluous attempts to go viral on social media, but, as Smith explained, he has earned the right to do it. The Celtics forward was exceptional throughout the regular season and did what he could to help Boston end the 16-year wait for an NBA title.

Jayson has also never been involved in any damning controversies off the court and is, by all means, a terrific father. He holds himself to a high standard and lives up to it every day. His antics are harmless and may even be genuine as well, even if they do not seem like it at face value.

Simply put the vitriol towards him reeks of jealousy. Tatum can celebrate his incredible achievement as he deems fit, regardless of what fans find ‘corny’ and what they don’t.