“Where Am I?!”: Paul George’s 1st Interaction With James Harden Left Clippers’ Star Stunned

Paul George has a new teammate on the Los Angeles Clippers. The 2018 MVP, James Harden, is the newest addition to the Clippers roster for the 2023-2024 season. Recently, PG13 discussed the arrival of the Beard to the City of Angels and shared an interesting story about him on Podcast P.

When asked if he, Harden, Kawhi Leonard, and Russell Westbrook would gel well together since they’re all from Southern California, George recalled his first time meeting his new teammate. He revealed that they first met in high school, where he played with Harden on the same team. And it was here that he witnessed his greatness for the first time.

In particular, there was a play that left him stunned and made him want to follow Harden’s career. This play saw Harden receive a full-court pass that bounced off the free throw line, catch it mid-air, put it between the legs, and then slam it. It was an incredible play that PG could not help but marvel at. “He jumps, takes off of one leg, catches it mid-air, between the legs, flush. Boom! And, I’m like ‘Yo! Where Am I?!'” said George.

PG’s story defines the skill level of a young Harden. Skills that George will be hoping to catch a glimpse of now that they’re back on the same team. And hopefully, these skills can help propel the Clippers to even greater heights.

The James Harden era in LA has had a rocky start, but expectations are high

The James Harden era got off to a rocky start in LA. The Clippers lost their first game with him on the floor to the New York Knicks after an abysmal fourth-quarter performance. Nevertheless, the Beard was able to strut his stuff and even looked good in the first three quarters of the game.

As such, expectations are high for the Clippers. With a Big Four at their disposal, they are championship favorites. And, while things haven’t started off well, they still have plenty of time to build chemistry and get things right. In fact, Paul George is very excited to be playing alongside Harden, Kawhi Leonard, and Russell Westbrook this season.

In his own words, he understands that he has “three other killers” on the court with him. What’s more, in his opinion, this allows him to exert his energy elsewhere. But, still, he believes that he can continue to be aggressive, even with all the talent that now surrounds him.

It certainly will be interesting to see how the 2023-2024 season pans out for the Clippers. As many have already stated, it’s championship or bust for them this time. Hopefully, for their sake, it ends with them hoisting up the championship.