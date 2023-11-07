“3 Other Killers Out There”: Paul George Discusses Dealing with the Complexities of Sharing the Ball with Kawhi Leonard, Russell Westbrook, and James Harden

Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George recently sat down with his co-hosts for a very intriguing episode of Podcast P. This was George’s first appearance on the pod after the James Harden trade went through for the Clippers. Rewarding the anticipation of fans, PG decided to discuss in detail the impact Harden’s move to LA will have on the team. He also revealed the strategy of the team going forward with so many elite offensive options on the roster.

After the Clippers’ recent loss to the New York Knicks, they are just hanging on to their .500 record. Their start to the season has definitely not been ideal, as they have gone on to lose half of their first six games. On top of that, the James Harden trade has further complicated the dynamic of the LA side. With so many offensive options on the team, Ty Lue will have his work cut out this season to arrange an efficient offensive machine that could also ensure that everybody eats.

However, Paul George seemed to believe that it shouldn’t be a problem working in tandem with James Harden, Kawhi Leonard, and Russell Westbrook on the floor. “I still feel I can be aggressive and understand that I have three other killers out there with me…The beauty of it is that I can exert energy in other places.”

George revealed that head coach Ty Lue already had a meeting with the team where he urged the players to figure out a way to play together and work towards a common goal. The veteran coach had stressed the need to sacrifice minutes and points in order to ensure that the team is winning. Meanwhile, it appeared that PG had already figured out a way to work with his star teammates.

The eight-time All-Star pointed out that having Harden and Westbrook as playmakers and ball-handlers will allow him the opportunity to focus on defense. He underlined how before Russ’ arrival he had to facilitate plays and then get back on defense after every possession. However, a division of responsibilities will help him flourish on the defensive end of the floor and grab more rebounds.

Paul George and Kawhi Leonard may face problems with Russ and Harden handling the ball

The Clippers now have two ball-dominant guards on their team. Kawhi Leonard and Paul George may be elite scorers of the basketball, but they are not really point guards. Therefore, the Clippers’ team may seem well-balanced to many with the addition of Harden and Westbrook.

However, there are still many question marks surrounding the arrangement. As Stephen A. Smith recently pointed out, the tussle between Harden and Russ for the basketball could be a difficult problem to solve for the Clippers. Moreover, neither Westbrook nor Harden can be considered an elite point guard in today’s NBA.

Russell Westbrook’s poor shooting form is well-known to everyone in the NBA community. On the other hand, Harden has the tendency to flame out in crucial games during the postseason. The 2018 NBA MVP can still get buckets if he wants to. But he’s a shadow of his former self while driving the basketball and crossing over defenders.

Therefore, the Clippers have a lot to figure out on the drawing board despite what PG might say. After a prolonged hiatus due to injuries, this could very well be Kawhi and George’s last season together. As a result, they would be determined to prove their detractors wrong by next year.