“Where is Kobe Bryant?”: Twitter reacts to Stephen A. Smith’s top 5 NBA players of all-time

Television Personality Stephen A. Smith dishes out his list of the top 5 NBA players of all time.

A regular in the barber-shop conversation is debating the top 5 NBA players of all time. The subject never seems to age, with TV channels, social media, and podcasts thriving on it. Nonetheless, it’s always interesting to know a public figure’s wishlist, especially if it’s Stephen A. Smith.

The veteran analyst is one of America’s most popular television personalities, having covered the NBA for over two decades. Stephen A is the face of ESPN’s long-running debate show First Take. The former Philadephia Inquirer writer has a lot of credibility attached to his name.

Thus his hot takes, opinions, and analysis make for immediate headlines. Recently, Smith dished out his list of the top 5 NBA players of all time, sending social media into a tizzy. The NBA guru did stick to the basics, not giving us any surprises.

.@stephenasmith‘s top five NBA players of all time 👀 Who’s on your list? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/pQxK2KWD9T — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) July 7, 2022

However, it’s a given that there can never be unanimity on this topic. Thus NBA Twitter did have some complaints.

NBA Twitter reacts to Stephen A. Smith’s top 5 list of all-time NBA players.

It won’t be wrong to say that Stephen A. had most of the eras covered with his top 5 list, while the rankings are debatable. The former journalist had Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Bill Russell, and Magic Johnson ranked chronologically.

One of the most common feedback on the list was the absence of the late Kobe Bryant. The Lakers legend was regarded as the closest thing to Air Jordan and served as an inspiration for a host of the current generation players, including Jayson Tatum, Devin Booker, and Kyrie Irving.

Damn no Kobe — ﾌㄖ卄几卂ㄒ卄卂几 卄ㄖㄥ丨ᗪ卂ㄚ  (@BramKassidy) July 7, 2022

Laughable without Kobe on this list. — JB (@John_Blizzard) July 7, 2022

kobe better than bill — Phillip (@Philliph0ang) July 7, 2022

Bill Russell isn’t better than Kobe Bryant in any universe — Chris Covello (@ChrisC6_3) July 7, 2022

Kobe n Shaq should be on here with Mike n bron — 🌮🌯 (@GainingBalance) July 7, 2022

Bill Russell is not better than Kobe — RecoT (@RecoTruesdale1) July 7, 2022

While the Black Mamba’s absence is a valid point, the question remains who would you replace on the list.

