“I’d give up everybody on the Knicks for Russell Westbrook”: Stephen A. Smith believes LeBron James and Lakers are not the right fit for former MVP

ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith feels the New York Knicks should trade everyone on the roster in exchange for Russell Westbrook.

For anyone who has ever come across NBA debates on national television, it is close to impossible to miss the name, Stephen A. Smith. The veteran analyst has made a fortune from debating various topics surrounding the world of sports, gaining popularity from the show First Take on ESPN.

If one is aware of the show, they know Smith’s an avid Knicks fan. Despite all the controversies and the team’s poor performances, Smith has stuck with the MSG team. Just when there were hopes of the Knicks getting out of the muck post the 2020-21 season, they fell again.

In what many believed, Julius Randle would pave the way for a new era in Knicks basketball. Unfortunately, post the 2020-21 season, Randle has been unable to achieve the expectations, struggling to shoot the ball.

Coach Tom Thibodeau failed to fit an All-Star guard like Kemba Walker on the roster nor capitalize on the addition of Evan Fournier. The Knicks ended their 2021-22 campaign with a 37-45 record.

Also read: “I want him to feel loved, I want him to feel comfortable”: Lakers head coach Darvin Ham expresses his plan of action for Russell Westbrook

While addressing the recent introduction of Lakers head coach Darvin Ham and his comments on Russell Westbrook, Stephen A. Smith surprised everyone with his potential mock trade.

Stephen A. Smith wants the Knicks to get Russell Westbrook on board.

Smith’s above statement may come across as a surprise to many considering his history with Russ. The First Take analyst has been a regular critic of the former MVP, calling him out on live television for his poor shooting and inability to win on the big stage.

The constant criticism from Smith propelled the former OKC superstar’s wife, Nina Westbrook, to intervene. Whatever his views on Russ be, Smith has never denied the two-time scoring champion’s work ethic towards the game.

However, Smith’s recent statement on Westbrook had everyone scratching their heads. While addressing the Lakers point guard’s enthusiasm for new head coach Darvin Ham, Smith said the following.

“I’m gonna tell Russell Westbrook now on national television. I’m gonna show my support for Russell Westbrook. I’m gonna validate it right in front of y’all. I’d give up everything for him with the Knicks. LA might not be the ideal for him but somewhere else where that energy, that tenacity, that athleticism. I’d take Russell Westbrook in a Knicks uniform today.”

“I’d give up everybody for him with the Knicks. EVERYBODY! I’d take Russell Westbrook in a Knicks uniform today!”#NBATwitter #NewYorkForever pic.twitter.com/LqQR90YN2v — ’ (@_Talkin_NBA) June 9, 2022

“Everything about last year was not Russell Westbrook’s fault. There’s a whole lot that came to it” — Stephen A. Smith#NBATwitter #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/8AMEWPZoUH — ’ (@_Talkin_NBA) June 9, 2022

There is no denying that Westbrook playing under the bright lights of the Garden will be a win-win for both the Knicks and him. However, the Lakers are looking to give its Big 3 another shot in the 2022-23 season.

Also read: “Russell Westbrook breaks into laughter when asked about coming off the bench”: The former MVP leaves everyone bewildered