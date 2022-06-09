Basketball

“I’d give up everybody on the Knicks for Russell Westbrook”: Stephen A. Smith believes LeBron James and Lakers are not the right fit for former MVP

"I'd give up everybody on the Knicks for Russell Westbrook": Stephen A. Smith believes LeBron James and Lakers are not the right fit for former MVP
Arjun Julka

A 26-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
"Dwyane Wade paid a $5 million fee to keep his ex-wife Siohvaughn Funches quiet!": How the Heat legends’ first marriage led to him doling out hush money
Next Article
"I think both guys are going to beat him" - Josh Thomson discusses probable clash between Alexander Volkanovski and Islam Makhachev or Charles Oliveira
NBA Latest Post
While competing in a celebrity golf event, Charles Barkley put his money where his mouth was – and ended up having to eat $100,000.
“Charles Barkley bet $100,000 on himself to be in the top 75, he finished 76th!”: NBA legend mimics Michael Jordan by betting on golf, and almost loses his bearings

While competing in a celebrity golf event, Charles Barkley put his money where his mouth…