“Which club, man?!”: James Harden delivers a hilarious response to a question about Nets teammate LaMarcus Aldridge making it to 20,000 points

Brooklyn Nets star James Harden reacts hilariously as a reporter asks him a question about teammate LaMarcus Aldridge

James Harden may be in the middle of a rough patch right now, but the truth is, we all know how much of a baller he is on the court. It’s only a matter of time before the man finally gets used to all the rule changes, and starts dropping 30 and 40 pieces on the league once again. But, no matter how good it may get on the court, we all know that the Beard is all for that life off it.

The former Rockets star has been known to go to all kinds of clubs in his free time, hanging out with fellow famous friends and celebrities to pass the time. And so, given that he is there so often, calling it more than just a hobby wouldn’t really be doing it justice, now would it?

Given this fact, it is fair to say that clubbing can be on his mind from time to time. And it seems an NBA reporter may have caught one such time, and it brought out the best kind of reaction from the player.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

James Harden is confused about what club when a reporter asks him about LaMarcus Aldridge

So, for those that didn’t know, Nets star LaMarcus Aldridge recently made it into the 20,000 points club in the NBA. And frankly, given the myriad of things he has been through in just the recent past, we couldn’t be happier for the veteran.

But, while we all have been thinking about Aldridge’s incredible achievement, it seems the Beard is on a completely different state of mind.

Peep at the clip in the tweet below.

James Harden heard the word “club” and got excited 💀

(@MattBrooksNBA) pic.twitter.com/3hAr2CeIla — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) October 30, 2021

You best believe James Harden was already thinking about what bottles to get as soon as his teammate got into the club in front of him.

Jokes aside though, we are really happy for everyone involved. But frankly, we are even happier about the hilarious little moment we got out of it all.

