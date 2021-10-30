“Evan Mobley put LeBron James on a poster!”: Cavaliers rookie jams it over the Lakers superstar en route to the purple and gold’s comeback

Evan Mobley dunks it all over LeBron James off a lob from Kevin Love as the Los Angeles Lakers look to come back and win against the Cavs.

LeBron James has had quite the rollercoaster of a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers tonight. He fueled the Lakers comeback late in the second quarter off of a few ‘Showtime-esque’ fast breaks with Russell Westbrook finding him out on the open floor but would also go 1-8 from beyond the arc.

Funnily enough the one 3 that LeBron James did make in this game would be his shot from the logo in the 3rd quarter as the clock winded down. The 3rd quarter was relatively quiet for ‘The King’ as he let Russell Westbrook handle a lot of the ball handling duties.

Also read: “LeBron James and Russell Westbrook channel their inner ‘Showtime’!”: All-NBA Lakers teammates show off their new and improved chemistry against Mobley and the Cavaliers

The Los Angeles Lakers surprisingly id come back after a massive 12-0 run to end the third, with ‘Brodie’ at the helm of it all, finding Anthony Davis for lobs and for a shot from behind the arc as well. An underrated play from the Cavaliers during this third would be one from Evan Mobley however.

Evan Mobley dunks over LeBron James in the 3 rd quarter.

Evan Mobley has already set himself a new career high in points as he’s scored 20 points in 3 quarters. He’s shown off an entire arsenal of offensive moves ever since the beginning of the game, everything from the mid-range to the floater in the paint, to stretching the floor for a three.

Perhaps the highlight of the game for big man out of USC would be his lob poster over LeBron James himself as the Lakers tried to come back from down nearly 10 points in the second half. This isn’t Mobley’s first meeting with the rim tonight as he established himself as a vertical spacer through lobs from Darius Garland in the first half.

Kevin Love to Evan Mobley 😠 pic.twitter.com/GjGWC21b4R — Slightly Biased (@BiasedSlightly) October 30, 2021

Also read: “LeBron James really made up for the turnover with that mighty chasedown block!”: NBA Twitter reacts to the Lakers superstar handing Cavs’ Collin Sexton a crazy block

Safe to say that Evan Mobley is as solid as it gets and has a ceiling that isn’t all too clear at the moment, at least on the offensive end of the floor. His on-ball defense in the paint can use more work and will be improved only with him hitting the weight room.