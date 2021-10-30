“LeBron James really made up for the turnover with that mighty chasedown block!”: NBA Twitter reacts to the Lakers superstar handing Cavs’ Collin Sexton a crazy block

Midway into the 2nd quarter, Lakers star LeBron James made up for his lazy turnover by handing Cavs’ Collin Sexton a crazy chasedown block.

The Los Angeles Lakers haven’t started the 2021-2022 campaign the way they would’ve envisioned it. With a 2-3 record, the Lakers have entered their clash with the Cavaliers coming off one of their worst losses in franchise history, blowing away a 26-point lead against the Thunder. After a 2-game road trip, LeBron James and co. have come back to Staples Center for a 4 game stint and will hope to grab some wins.

King James was sidelined for the games against the Spurs and at OKC, with right ankle soreness. However, after suffering the embarrassing loss, Bron has decided to lace up and take the court on Friday night.

Midway into the 2nd quarter, James handed one of the nastiest blocks. After making a lazy turnover, the 4-time Champ hustled back on the fastbreak and denied Collin Sexton from finishing the ball at the rim.

Here, have a look at the play.

LeBron makes up for an awful turnover with a crazy chase down block. pic.twitter.com/ciD0r8xnZg — Mo Dakhil (@MoDakhil_NBA) October 30, 2021

NBA Twitter reacts to LeBron James handing a nasty chasedown block to Collin Sexton

As soon as LeBron’s defensive play went viral on social media, NBA Twitter went absolutely crazy with their reactions.

LAL is currently placed 9th in the Western Conference and will hope to finally start their winning ways before they tumble down the standings furthermore.