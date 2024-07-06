Which LeBron James Meme Did Son Bryce Maximus Impersonate?

The James family is extremely tight-knit. So, as one would expect, there’s quite a bit of humor between them, mostly at LeBron James‘s expense. The latest instance of this trend has happened very recently, as The King‘s younger son, Bryce Maximus has chosen to impersonate one of his funniest moments on social media, for no apparent reason.

As far as meme material goes, LeBron has proven himself to be one of the greatest sources. Due to this, there are all kinds of memes around him within the NBA community. And recently, Bryce decided to recreate perhaps the most hilarious one on his social media.

As mentioned previously, this post seems to have come for no apparent reason. Bryce could just be poking a bit of fun at his old man. Or maybe something in his life may have just made him incredibly happy recently. And though he may not be one to share the intricate details of it, perhaps he wanted to appreciate it publicly, making him believe that this LeBron meme was the perfect way to do it.

However many may not remember this, but this James post was born out of a rather negative situation. In fact, in many ways, this meme of his was initially seen as a clapback of sorts to a critic of his.

What are the origins of this LeBron James meme?

LeBron James posted this picture in 2018, and it was relevant immediately. However, back when he did it, it received publicity for a completely different reason, compared to the kind it does today.

Before the post in question, James, alongside many in the NBA community, was speaking out against Donald Trump’s administration, believing that he wasn’t doing right by the country, as president. Unfortunately, this wasn’t received very well by the conservatives in the media space. It even prompted Fox News TV host Laura Ingraham to tell LeBron to “Shut up and dribble” publicly.

Not long after this, James posted a picture of him with a massive smile with the caption, “Smiling through it all! Can’t believe this is my life”, which seemed to bring an end to the discussion.

Clearly, the Lakers superstar was exhausted from dealing with this situation, which likely prompted him to try and subtly bring the discussion to an end. However, in doing so, he created, perhaps the funniest meme there ever will be in the NBA community.

The world really does work in mysterious ways sometimes.