“Klay Thompson could sail up the Hudson to Tarrytown for practice”: Knicks fans react to Sea Captain enjoying finals days of the off-season

With less than 30-days for the official NBA season to kick off, Sea Captain Klay Thompson aims to enjoy his limited time in the ocean.

Klay Thompson couldn’t have wished better, winning his 4th championship with the Warriors after missing two seasons due to catastrophic injuries. The former 3-point contest champion’s journey hasn’t been less than a fairytale, with him only getting better in the upcoming season.

During his rehab time, Thompson continued to entertain fans with his iconic boat rides. The Warriors guard’s bonding sessions with pet dog Rocco were as endearing as it gets. The 32-year-old exhibited a rare side of him, unknown to the public eye, earning nicknames like Boat Klay and Sea Captain.

Fans are always on the lookout for Thompson’s trips in the ocean, with him obliging them, posting snippets regularly on social media. Nonetheless, this time it was the official Twitter account of the Warriors sharing a montage of the 6ft 6′ guard enjoying his last few days of the off seasons as Captain Klay.

Looking for a monster season comeback, Thompson hits the ocean.

NBA Twitter reacts to Sea Captain Klay Thompson enjoying the final days of his off-season.

Recently, while addressing the media, coach Steve Kerr spoke about Thompson having a great year ahead. The former COTY revealed Klay to be in a great place both mentally and spiritually.

“He’s in a great place mentally and spiritually… Our training staff has repeatedly told us he’ll be better this year than he was the second half of last year.” Steve Kerr is expecting big things from Klay Thompson this season. 💯 pic.twitter.com/dz7LcKx7kh — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) September 22, 2022

Well, if the Warriors guard’s recent clips on social media are anything to go by, Coach Kerr is correct.

Klay enjoying his last few days of the offseason 🛥 pic.twitter.com/n2rJX4FDrE — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) September 22, 2022

If the Knicks ever sign Klay Thompson he could live downtown and sail up the Hudson to Tarrytown for practice. Little colder https://t.co/AIGWr0OiQ0 — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) September 23, 2022

Sea captain Klay Thompson is out there in the ocean enjoying the remainder of the off-season 😅pic.twitter.com/DbXfsp8HPb — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 22, 2022

With the Warriors once again favorites to win, and Thompson coming back to form, the Dub Nation is in for a treat.

