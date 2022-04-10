Basketball

“Russell Westbrook had a 50-point triple double, broke Oscar Robertson’s record, and hit the game winner in the same game?!”: When the 2017 NBA MVP went GOD mode against the Denver Nuggets

"Russell Westbrook had a 50-point triple double, broke Oscar Robertson's record, and hit the game winner in the same game?!": When the 2017 NBA MVP went GOD mode against the Denver Nuggets
Raahib Singh

Previous Article
"I think it was a bit of a photo finish"- Daniel Ricciardo says he is satisfied with McLaren's strong outing at his home race in Australia
Next Article
Retired out in cricket: What is retired out in cricket? Why R Ashwin retired out in RR vs LSG IPL 2022 match?
NBA Latest Post
"Russell Westbrook had a 50-point triple double, broke Oscar Robertson's record, and hit the game winner in the same game?!": When the 2017 NBA MVP went GOD mode against the Denver Nuggets
“Russell Westbrook had a 50-point triple double, broke Oscar Robertson’s record, and hit the game winner in the same game?!”: When the 2017 NBA MVP went GOD mode against the Denver Nuggets

Russell Westbrook went insane against the Denver Nuggets for his 42nd triple-double of the season,…