“Which Team Would Draft Him?” Bronny James Declaring for NBA Draft Has Fans Speculating About LeBron James’ Future

Mar 28, 2023; Houston, TX, USA; McDonald’s All American West guard Bronny James (6) speaks with his father, LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers, after the game against the McDonald’s All American East at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

A few hours ago, Bronny James declared for the 2024 NBA Draft, and it has already become the biggest topic of discussion. The main question that fans are asking is which team would draft the 19-year-old coming off of one year of college experience. While there might be a lot of takers solely because of the hype around the youngster’s name, fans can’t help but imagine the scenario where LeBron James and Bronny would lace up together for a team.

Shams Charania of ‘The Athletic’ broke the news first with his post, “USC freshman Bronny James is declaring for the 2024 NBA Draft. James, 19, also is entering NCAA transfer portal to maintain flexibility.” Charania also informed the fans that Bronny would work out and visit several NBA teams to make an informed draft decision.

The announcement alone became a big moment for the fans as they’ve been waiting to see the father-son duo take the court. As we know, LeBron has expressed his wish to play alongside his son in the NBA for a very long time.

Interestingly, his contract with the Lakers is expiring this year, so, if any franchise ever dreamt of seeing LeBron in their jersey, picking Bronny in the draft would be like a chess move. There’s a very high possibility that if he doesn’t stay in LA any longer, his next stop would be the city that Bronny goes to. As for the Lakers, they can try and get the 19-year-old in the purple and gold so that LBJ could remain a Laker for another season.

After the announcement, thousands of fans responded to the post with their analysis of the situation. One fan said a franchise might repeat the Thanasis and Giannis saga if they go for the bundle deal on LeBron and Bronny.

Jack Appleby said that this is a smart move from Bronny and despite his tarnished reputation, he will get a chance to prove his mettle. He has averaged 4.8 points, and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 37% from the field and he started in only six out of 25 games for the Trojans.

Not everyone appreciates Bronny’s decision as many believe he should give himself more time at the college level.

Since the opportunity to sign LeBron is up for grabs, fans of different franchises hope to see the four-time NBA Champion in their jersey.

One fan used a clip from one of LeBron’s gym sessions to demonstrate what the celebrations might look like soon.

LeBron James might soon get to live his dream

With this decision, LeBron has gotten closer to living his dream of playing alongside his son. As a 39-year-old, it is clear that he doesn’t have much left in the tank. During a conversation with The Athletic’s Jovan Buha, a few days ago, he hinted at his retirement. LeBron said,

“I’m not gonna play another 21 years, that’s for damn sure. But not very long. I don’t know when that door will close as far as when I’ll retire. But I don’t have much time left.”

But, before the speculations begin, it’s worth noting that LBJ has cleared that Bronny’s decision to declare for the draft would be his own. According to Spectrum SportsNet he said, “Bronny is his own man and he has some tough decisions to make and when he’s ready to make those decisions, he’ll let us all know.” Regardless of the thought process behind this decision, we can expect to see the father duo play as LeBron gets to live his dream.