“Which You Used To Do, Steve Kerr!”: Stephen A. Smith Brings Up Dubs Coach’s Broadcasting Gig to Counter His ‘Disgusting’ Remark

The latest ejection of Draymond Green has put the entire Golden State Warriors franchise under the bus including the talisman, Stephen Curry. Stephen A Smith openly questioned the point guard’s leadership in the team as the comments raised a few eyebrows. The Dubs head coach, Steve Kerr, in particular, disliked the remarks of the sports analyst as he publicly called them “disgusting”. He even hinted at the necessity of uttering such comments to grab headlines to discredit their importance.

Kerr’s words infuriated the 56-year-old so much that he took to First Take to explain his point of view behind those remarks. Hitting back at the NBA head coach, he mentioned,

“My brother, you didn’t say my name but I don’t need clickbait. We have been number one 12 years”.

“Number one,” Stephen A. emphasized before adding, “Month over month, week over week, year over year for 12 consecutive years”.

Following that, Smith brought up Steve’s career as a broadcaster analyst for TNT in the early 2000s to establish his point.

“We’re on a national television show, which you used to do Steve Kerr because he was calling games.”

“You went TV, come on now. Just stop that nonsense,” Stephen A. highlighted before mentioning, “We can ask the question without somebody being disgusted”.

The analyst clarified his remarks as he shed limelight on how he intended to only question the leadership of Curry in the roster. “We know how great of a person Steph Curry is,” Smith stated before explaining the 4x champion’s shortcomings as a senior figure in the team. The entire scenario added a different layer of controversy over the original one as the Warriors continued to sink into the sand with every step.

What did Stephen A Smith originally say?

After Green’s ejection against the Phoenix Suns, Stephen A. revealed his concerns over Stephen’s authority on the entire squad. He shed light on how the incident took place in front of the Splash Brother with him doing and saying nothing about the situation. “What about Steph Curry? You are the leader,” he mentioned publicly to express his standpoint.

Smith even highlighted how the treatment of the situation would have been different, had it been surrounding LeBron James. “If this were a teammate of LeBron James, we would be asking, ‘LeBron, what you gonna do about it?'” he stated. “We would have been pointing to his leadership,” Stephen A. added to put the ball on Curry’s court entirely.

Despite the harsh remarks, his words carried a certain level of volume as they put forward the aggressive nature of the critics. Till now, Stephen has never taken the matters surrounding Draymond into his own hands in public eyes. So, concerns over his influence on the team are bound to rise even more if things don’t restore to normal.

As for the Bay Area, the season is about to become tougher than initially anticipated. The outcomes are suffering due to the off-form and absence of the star players as the organization continues to crumble. The solution looks far-fetched, yet the hope remains unshakable.