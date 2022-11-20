“Michael Jordan is The End All, Be All”: Jamal Crawford Believes MJ Will Stay the GOAT For Million Years

Words often seem scarce for describing what Michael Jordan means to basketball players and true fans of the game. That man helped make basketball a world-renowned game, which was just famous in a few countries before he came into the league in 1984.

Jordan’s 15-year NBA career was not enough for the fans to enjoy his greatness. However, what he did in the career that spanned over 19 calendar years was too incredible to jot down in a book and full of excitement to capture in a documentary.

And yet every so often a simple line from a great of the game can describe that man’s legacy. It is Jamal Crawford, this time, who had some kind words for the least arguable GOAT.

Jamal Crawford gave Michael Jordan his flowers in just the right words

When we talk about role players, the 3x 6th man of the year, Jamal Crawford who is also one of the top ball-handlers of all time, comes at the very top of the list among players since the turn of the century.

The 20-year- veteran who last played in the league in 2020 with the Brooklyn Nets grew up watching Jordan and got the opportunity to play against him when the former Bulls legend came back from his second retirement.

Talking about the 6x NBA champ, the 6ft 5’ guard started with a terrific line and said, “Michael Jordan, for basketball, is the end all, be all!” and went on to describe how one can explain His Airness’ greatness to someone who is not a fan of basketball. Watch it here.

The man went slightly off-rail when he used David Beckham as an example of the best soccer player. Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo would have done justice to his amazing description of Jordan.

What did Jordan do that nobody else could?

It’s been 19 years since Mike last played in an NBA game and despite the game getting easier each year since then, his record for the highest point per game – both in regular season games (30.1) and the Playoffs (33.4) is still intact.

The most versatile basketball player had won ten scoring titles and got nine All-Defensive First Team selections, both of which are also NBA records.

The 5x MVP was the first Defensive Player of the Year to win it as a guard. His legacy is going to stay as long as the game of basketball stays relevant, which is probably, forever.

