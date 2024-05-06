“That’s How You Missed That Layup”: Anthony Edwards Coaching Up Naz Reid En Route The Latter’s 14 4th Q Points Shows Off Incredible Leadership

Due to the near-perfect performance that Anthony Edwards recorded, the Minnesota Timberwolves were able to win Game 1 against the Denver Nuggets. While he did lodge 43 points and 7 rebounds on 58.6% FG with merely 1 turnover in 42+ minutes, per NBA.com, there was one major intangible that couldn’t be tracked on the stat sheet – leadership. Edwards was seen coaching Naz Reid after the latter “rushed” and missed a layup. Later, Reid erupted for a 14-point performance in the final period.

Anthony Edwards was mic’d up for Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinal. As expected, throughout the contest, the 6ft 4” guard was chirpy. However, there was one particular moment that caught the attention of the basketball community. While being benched alongside Naz Reid, Edwards displayed his leadership by explaining the importance of slowing down during a layup that he missed.

“When you get in there, take your time… don’t be rushing. That’s how you missed the layup because you rushed,” Edwards said.

Social media users discovered that Edwards might be referring to a play from the first quarter.

Following the advice he received from the Wolves’ leader, Reid soon went on to finish the night with an exceptional 4th quarter outing. With Karl-Anthony Towns benched because of foul trouble, the 6ft 9” big man stepped in, and 14 out of his 16 points in the final 9:06 minutes that he was on the hardwood. Taking away no credit from the 24-year-old, it seems as though Ant-Man’s words did have a positive impact on the former.

Anthony Edwards was lucky enough to be mentored by Ricky Rubio

At age 22, merely in the fourth professional season, the Minnesota Timberwolves have allowed Anthony Edwards to assume the leadership role. The Minnesota side has had a change in their approach from last season. Adapting to Edwards’ mentality has been extremely successful for Chris Finch’s side.

Today, Anthony Edwards is one of the youngest superstars in the league and also a great leader. However, Ricky Rubio deserves recognition for the two-time All-Star to develop into this leader.

The former Georgia Bulldog was fortunate enough to share the locker room with Rubio during his rookie season. Rubio, who is widely regarded as an excellent mentor, is to be given an immense amount of credit for Ant’s leadership.

During Edwards’ rookie season, Ant himself claimed that the Spanish guard was the best leader that he’s played alongside.

“I’m growing and learning every day from Ricky… I feel like he’s a great leader on our team. If I keep learning from Ricky, I feel like I’ll be in a good position… He leads by example and communication… I’m taking bits and pieces from Ricky and he keeps telling me stuff that I don’t know and he’s helping me grow and learn. He’s the best leader I’ve been around all my life,” Edwards told Chris Hine of Star Tribune.

Edwards then revealed that Rubio was always in his ears, explaining how to rectify the mistakes.

“When I make a mistake he’s going to talk to me and tell me what I did wrong and how I can fix it. He’s always trying to get me involved in the game,” Edwards said.

Clearly, the incident with Naz Reid shows us that Anthony Edwards’ words of wisdom were inspired by Ricky Rubio’s style of leadership.