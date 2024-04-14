“Become a Professional a Lot Sooner”: Paul George Gives USC’s JuJu Watkins Key Advice

In the last few years, the game of basketball has completely changed at the grassroots level. Earlier, players used to grind their way into the NBA or the WNBA to earn money and sustain a lifestyle that involved luxury. Now, the NIL deals have given that path a complete makeover and college athletes are making millions of dollars off of their name, image and likeness. During a recent appearance on the Podcast P with Paul George, JuJu Watkins received some wisdom on navigating that path from PG-13.

The 18-year-old has an estimated NIL valuation of $200,000 and that’s a lot of money for someone who is so young and devoted to their craft. So, George was asked by his co-host to share his experience and give some advice to the USC star as she is only going to be a bigger star.

The NBA star said that she is already on the right track because of a solid support system around her and he also acknowledged that the time has changed and now athletes are being exposed to the glittery side of the industry at a much younger age.

“Where we’re at now, you become a professional a lot sooner, because you’re involved in money. For me, once I got in the league, now it’s money involved, now it’s deals…so you can lose sight of what actually got you to where you’re at.”

The 33-year-old advises Watkins to remain grounded and stick to the basics to thrive in the world of basketball. He also advised her to not always prioritize the money and only go for the check when it aligns with her beliefs as well as separating her on-court personality from her off-court personality.

As of now, the 18-year-old has multiple endorsement and sponsorship deals with companies like AT&T, Nike, Mielle, SpringHill, Wells Fargo, Ritz, Celsius, and Dove.

JuJu Watkins received praises from NBA legends

In the Elite 8 round of the NCAA tournament, earlier this month, the UConn Huskies women’s basketball team took on the USC Trojans team. While the Huskies were a threat to the USC girls, JuJu Watkins almost single-handedly ensured that her team stayed afloat in the tournament.

After she completely dismantled the opposition’s defense, Damian Lillard took to X and compared the USC star with Carmelo Anthony. He posted, “Juju like Melo at Syracuse fr… you wana win give her the ball man.”

Another major prop that she has received came from Gilbert Arenas. While everyone is hyped for the Caitlin Clark WNBA debut, Arenas believes that Watkins is more prepared to take on the challenge. He said on the Nightcap show, “If Juju was allowed to come out in a draft, [Indiana] Fever will regret that they took Caitlin Clark number 1. Caitlin is great. She is not Juju. If they match up in a tournament, 1000% Juju gonna pick her up full court.”

With all this hype and stars like PG-13 providing her guidance, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Watkins ends up becoming a huge superstar in the game.