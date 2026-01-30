Anthony Edwards Considers Every Thunder Matchup “Super Personal” Due to 2025 Playoff Grudge

It appears as though when a team plays its best version of basketball, the Oklahoma City Thunder are very beatable, and the Minnesota Timberwolves, who looked extra motivated today, did just that. Anthony Edwards, post game, revealed why he’ll always have that extra umph when playing the Thunder.

In the 2025 playoffs, the Timberwolves were flying high. They beat the Los Angeles Lakers, ending LeBron James’ journey, and then followed it up by winning 4-1 against the Golden State Warriors, crushing Stephen Curry’s dreams. Edwards earned himself the ‘Legend Killer’ moniker in doing so.

However, in their WCF battles against OKC, the Wolves simply couldn’t hold on. They were gentleman swept and ousted from the Playoffs.

Edwards wants to make that step up this season, and although their regular season record is worse than that of the Thunder, he’ll give more than a 100% when up against Oklahoma.

On the post-game show on Prime, Edwards was asked if this game felt personal, and he didn’t hesitate in saying yes. “It’s super personal for me,” Ant-Man said.

“They put us out last year and they got the reigning MVP,” Edwards added, hinting that his eyes are also on the title that Gilgeous-Alexander currently holds. It would be difficult for him to take that away from SGA (or from Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic, or Giannis Antetokounmpo for that matter) but a trip to the Finals? Very much on the card.

This comes after he dropped a casual 26 points on an efficient 9-17 shooting from the field and 40% from beyond the arc. OKC have now lost three of their last four, proving to the West that they’re very much beatable.

The Timberwolves have lost two Conference Finals in a row, and Edwards has taken criticism for that from certain parts of the NBA community. However, he has acknowledged that he needs to get better and has even spoken to franchise leaders like Dwyane Wade about what he can do to improve.

Wade told Edwards that if the Wolves bring “defensive intensity” to the floor every single time they step out, they’ll be right up there amongst the best. And against the Thunder, they proved Wade right.

OKC and Minnesota have met twice so far this season, with Thunder winning the first match. Wolves got their revenge. Now it remains to be seen whether Edwards and Co. remain as strong in their remaining two outings.