Despite Hamstring Injury, Zion Williamson’s 77-Game Season Labelled a ‘Success’ by Teammate

Apr 2, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) looks to pass the ball against the Sacramento Kings during the second quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

By the start of this season, numerous analysts and even a few former NBA players were quick to write of Zion Williamson. There were discussions on what the New Orleans Pelicans should do going forward, in terms of the future of the franchise. However, the Duke product doubled down and turned his season around, along with the team’s as well. But after his recent injury, those narratives came back quickly, only for his teammate to clear the air and label this year as nothing but a complete success.

Zion Williamson sustained a hamstring injury in the Play-in tournament against the Los Angeles Lakers. Pouring in 40 points along with 11 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 steal, and 1 block, Williamson was visibly frustrated as he headed back to the locker room with just 3 minutes left in regulation.

Now, with his hamstring injury, Zion Williamson is expected to miss out on the play-in matchup against the Sacramento Kings. And many are calling this season a bust now that Williamson is sidelined.

However, teammate Larry Nance came forward and labeled his efforts this year as a complete success and nothing less.

“He had an unbelievable year, just because this happened at this time doesn’t make it not a success. It was a success. My man was healthy, played 77 games, he was awesome. Hopefully, we get to see him again this year. Your heart just hurts for him…It’s unfortunate but back to the team, all you can do is soldier on.”

When asked if he spoke to Zion, Nance said, “Yeah…Just words of encouragement. He always knows if he needs a shoulder, needs a pair of ears to listen to him, I’m always there.”

Zion Williamson had a sensational year this year with the New Orleans Pelicans. Apart from the off-court drama that he was involved in, Williamson took care of his body, lost about 25 lbs to get back in shape, and led his team to a 49-33 overall record.

His seasonal averages may have been a bit low compared to his previous seasons, but fans got to see a new side of the Duke product on the floor. Coming into the league, Zion was labeled as a high-flying forward.

But this season, the two-time All-Star took on more of a ball handler’s role, looking for his teammates on the floor and getting them involved. As a result, his team functioned well, Williamson did not attract extra attention on defense and fans got to see a little more of his electrifying dunks regularly.

Zion Williamson’s injury sure is a tough pill to swallow for the Pelicans and its fanbase but if the team does end up qualifying for the playoffs then we might get to see a bit more of the former number one pick in the postseason.