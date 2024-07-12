mobile app bar

“White People Are Crazy About You”: Caitlin Clark Gets Intro’d By Serena Williams At ESPYS

Sourav Bose
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
"White People Are Crazy About You": Caitlin Clark Gets Intro'd By Serena Williams At ESPYS

Credits: USA TODAY Sports

Caitlin Clark became the center of attention during the ESPYS 2024. It circled the host Serena Williams’ hilarious remarks while acknowledging the year-long endeavors of the youngster. This caught the attention of the basketball community while sparking discussions all around.

Williams initially lauded the Indiana Fever rookie while introducing her to the audience. Following this, she likened Clark to NBA legend Larry Bird, stating,

“Caitlin Clark had an amazing year and is nominated for three awards. Caitlin, you are the Larry Bird in that you are an amazing player, you have ties to Indiana, and white people are really crazy about you”.

On the one hand, the tennis icon’s words aptly recognized the remarkable rise of the Iowa-born. On the other hand, her statement captured Clark’s potential. After all, a direct comparison with a player of Bird’s stature pointed precisely toward this.

Soon enough, Clark justified Williams’ words by living up to her potential. Out of the three nominations, the Fever star retained her Best Women’s College Athlete award while securing the Best Record-breaking Performance accolade for the first time. Even though she lost the Best Women’s Athlete award to her WNBA colleague, A’ja Wilson, a nomination in this category at 22 years of age highlighted her excellence.

This sparked conversations over Clark’s future while extending the lasting narrative of her capabilities.

Magic Johnson also showcased faith in Caitlin Clark

After Clark and her nemesis, Angel Reese, took the WNBA by storm, the basketball fanatics couldn’t help but applaud their endeavors. One such instance occurred last month when Magic Johnson joined the trend. He coined a similar analogy on X (formerly Twitter), stating,
“Larry and I heightened the NBA’s overall popularity. The Lakers and Celtics sold out arenas throughout the league and increased television viewership exponentially. The higher viewership numbers led to the NBA signing significantly larger TV contracts which then led to higher salaries for the players.”
“Caitlin and Angel are now doing the same thing, selling out arenas and increasing the viewership. They have taken women’s basketball by storm and with expiring TV deals on the horizon, the WNBA is now in a position to negotiate higher TV contracts and increase salaries for all of the talented players”.

Considering the rapid change in the WNBA landscape since the rookies’ arrival, his comments seemed valid. The lasting rivalry between Reese and Clark has been key to the recent developments around the league. This outlined their potential while increasing the pressure on their shoulders.

Having said that, both are aiming to thrive under these expectations, making them worthy successors of Magic and Bird’s legacies.

Post Edited By:Sameen Nawathe

About the author

Sourav Bose

Sourav Bose

x-iconlinkedin-icon

Sourav, a seasoned NBA journalist at the SportsRush, discovered his profound love for basketball through the brilliance of Stephen Curry and Steve Kerr with the Golden State Warriors. With over 600 articles in his career, he has established himself as a dedicated and prolific writer in the field. Influenced by 'The Last Dance' documentary and the anime 'Slam Dunk,' Sourav's passion for basketball is marked by insightful observations and a comprehensive understanding of the sport's history. Beyond his role as a journalist, he delves into the strategic dimensions of sports management and explores literature in his spare time, reflecting a well-rounded approach to his craft. Sourav's journey is characterized by a commitment to unraveling the intricacies of basketball and sports in general, making him a reliable source for NBA enthusiasts and a seasoned observer of the sports landscape.

Read more from Sourav Bose

Share this article

Don’t miss these