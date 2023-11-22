“Halloween Was Two Weeks Ago!”: Charles Barkley Reacts to LeBron James, Jordan Clarkson’s Pre-Game Fit Ahead of In-Season Tournament Game

The In-Season tournament has continued to progress at a rapid pace, as the Lakers and Pacers face off tonight on TNT. As with any game streamed by the platform, Shaquille O’Neal, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith, and Ernie Johnson will be reacting to the contest as the crew of Inside the NBA. They were also tasked with previewing the contest ahead of its commencement. As they were doing so, the team came across LeBron James and Jordan Clarkson entering the venue. Clarkson’s pre-game outfit had everyone in tears, as seen in the X (Formerly Twitter) post by ‘NBA on TNT‘ below.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NBAonTNT/status/1727144101340921970?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

“What the hell is that?! Halloween was two weeks ago!”

Advertisement

Clarkson may not be the biggest fan of Charles Barkley’s reaction to his outfit. However, to be fair to the NBA legend, Clarkson’s outfit is admittedly very outlandish. In fact, the crew calling him a ‘pirate’ seems to fit just about perfectly.

It also didn’t help that LeBron James’ very orthodox outfit was flashed on the screen first. With the Lakers star wearing a subtle yet clean jacket, t-shirt, and trousers combination, Clarkson’s flashier outfit, coming immediately after, was never going to farewell with the crew of Inside the NBA.

Jordan Clarkson and the Utah Jazz are fighting to stay alive in the In-Season Tournament

The LA Lakers are unbeaten so far in the In-Season tournament so far, with a record of 3-0. Given that fact, the team is practically a lock to go onto the next stage of the tournament. Unfortunately for them, the Utah Jazz don’t quite share the same fate.

The Jazz are 2-1 so far in the tournament, meaning that they are still very much alive in the tournament, and could even top their own group. However, to make that happen, beating the Lakers will be necessary.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ClutchPoints/status/1727173686426509770?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

At the time of writing, the Jazz aren’t looking too great, as they are down by 20 points midway through the third second quarter. However, with much of the contest still left, and the Lakers having a reputation for being a bit inconsistent this season, admittedly, anything could happen.

Fans in Utah will be keeping their fingers crossed on this one.