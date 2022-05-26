“Michael Jordan spent $15 million to build his Slaughterhouse23”: Bulls’ legend has a 80-member access Golf Course with Barack Obama and Stephen Curry making the list

Michael Jordan is one of the richest sporting figures in the world, and he doesn’t try to hide his wealth either, namely with his $15 million golf course.

The NBA GOAT had the richest NBA contract during his playing days, playing for a contract worth around $33 million a year. If you adjust that figure for inflation, he’d be making around $50 million today which would be the highest salary in the league.

It only makes sense for Jordan to have the highest NBA salary of all time. After all, he is regarded as the greatest basketball player in history, and so it makes sense for him to have been paid like that.

However, most of Jordan’s current $1.7 billion net worth came after his playing days. His Jordan brand has netted him insane profits, and he’s also the owner of the Charlotte Hornets, finding multiple ways to stay in the business world and make money.

Jordan also likes to splurge his earnings, whether it’s on fancy cigars or an impressive car collection, the Bulls legend has a passion for going after what he likes. That’s why it may come as no surprise to you that he has his own $15 million golf course.

Michael Jordan has a golf course open to only 80 people including Stephen Curry and Barack Obama

The Grove XXIII is a private golf course owned by Jordan open to only a select few golfing enthusiasts in the world. The course is set in Hobe Sound, Florida, and is nicknamed ‘Slaughterhouse XXIII’ because of Jordan’s dominance in his home course. You can find out why it’s called that here.

In short though, the course is tended to every day in a very specific way catering to Jordan’s playing style. This includes setting the back tees at specific points which puts guests at a disadvantage as they have to put the ball in tighter spots.

There are an endless amount of amenities and features available at this course including carts that go up to 35 m.p.h., scooters as caddies, and even drones that deliver drinks to you.

The course is shaped as a double-helix where you can play four different combinations of two nines. There’s also a 15,000 square foot clubhouse featuring lounges and dining facilities. Essentially, whatever you’d want from a luxurious golf course, this place has.

Access to this course is also extremely restricted. There are only 80 people in the world who can claim having a membership to the Grove XXIII. The full list can be found here, but it includes big names like Stephen Curry, Barack Obama, five-time PGA Tour winner Rickie Fowler, actor Mark Wahlberg and American fashion designer Mossimo Giannuli.

Fowler’s played multiple times on the course, and in fact, he’s the one who explained why Jordan has such an advantage playing on his course. This course screams money, and it screams Jordan. There’s nothing more like the NBA GOAT then creating his own insanely expensive golf course and also proceeding to dominate on it. You can see what else Jordan spends his money on in this video with the golf course being featured at around 2:24.

