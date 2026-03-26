“Who Can’t They Beat?”: Stephen A. Smith Believes Celtics Are a Championship Team After Statement Win Over Thunder

Wednesday night featured a potential NBA Finals preview between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Boston Celtics. The Thunder entered this game on a 12-game win streak but Boston didn’t show any signs of wavering en route to arguably their biggest win of the season. The Celtics were already gaining traction as a legitimate championship contender, but this performance solidified that sentiment for many people.

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The first time these two teams had faced off, it had gone down to the final possession. Boston fouled Chet Holmgren with 0.8 seconds remaining, which led to game-winning free throws in what was an exciting exhibition.

Although that game lived up to expectations, the Thunder were without Jalen Williams, while Jayson Tatum didn’t suit up for the Celtics. This time around, both teams were fully healthy and Jaylen Brown proved why he is an MVP candidate, finishing with 31 points while leading the Celtics to a 119-109 victory.

Boston showed tremendous fight and composure against the best team in the league. Consequently, NBA analysts such as Stephen A. Smith can’t help but take that performance into account regarding title contention conversations.

“The Boston Celtics basically sent a message that they’re the team to go through in the Eastern Conference,” Smith said on ESPN’s First Take. “They believe they’re the best team in the NBA. As we sit here this morning, we are in no position to deny or refute that claim.”

“The Boston Celtics look like a team that can win the championship. … Who can’t they beat?” —@stephenasmith reacts to the Celtics defeating the Thunder, 119-109 pic.twitter.com/Ga6iSPHnFc — First Take (@FirstTake) March 26, 2026



Boston’s ascension to greatness this season has come as a bit of a surprise. After all, they began the 2025-26 season without four of the main contributors from their 2024 championship run. They parted ways with Jrue Holiday, Kristaps Porzingis and Al Horford and of course, Tatum was still out, recovering from an Achilles injury.

The Celtics had every reason to throw the towel in this year. Instead, Brown and Derrick White elevated their play to lead the team as a top-three seed in the East. Now that Tatum is back, they are looking extremely dangerous ahead of the playoffs.

“The Boston Celtics look like a team that can win the championship. Who can’t they beat?” Smith said.

It’s not hyperbole to claim that Boston could very well win it all. They have the star power and the cohesion along with the championship pedigree, which plays a huge part in a seven-game series.

A lot of focus has been on the Thunder, San Antonio Spurs and even Detroit Pistons as championship contenders this season. It finally looks like the Celtics might have something to say about that.