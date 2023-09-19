“Put That Pizza Down Fat Boy”: 351Lb Shaquille O’Neal Hilariously Gets Roasted by a Random Kid for Not Sticking to His Diet

Shaquille O’Neal is one of the biggest celebrities on planet Earth, both literally and figuratively. Currently weighing close to 351 pounds, the Big Diesel had embarked on a weight loss journey a while ago. He’s been doing everything, from hitting the gym to eating healthy to keep his weight in check. However, Shaq nearly succumbed to temptation recently. While working with the Boys and Girls Club of America, he went on a school visit where he was enticed by a slice of pizza. As the big man tried to grab the plate, a random kid ended up roasting him.

Advertisement

During his time in the NBA, Shaq was what many would consider a “behemoth”. He was undeniably a force to be reckoned with on the court. However, there were times when his weight became quite a concern. This was especially true during his third title run with the Los Angeles Lakers. According to Shaq himself, he weighed a whopping 395 pounds, an unhealthy weight even for a 7’1″ athletic machine like him.

Shaquille O’Neal was blasted by a random student as he attempted to sneak in a slice of pizza

Recently, Shaquille O’Neal was spotted doing some volunteering work for the Oak Cliff Boys and Girls Club in Dallas. After a great day, the Big Aristotle was feeling famished when he happened to notice some plates set out on a table. Each plate had a slice of pizza and a packet of Doritos that seemed to entice the big man.

Advertisement

So, Shaq being Shaq, approached the table, expecting to be able to take a plate undeterred. However, to his surprise and shock, he was rudely intercepted by a young student, as seen in this Instagram story by Ro Parrish.

Storming toward him, the youngster swatted the plate out of Shaq’s hands. Stunned, Shaq just stared at the child as he got roasted. Not only was a perfectly good piece of pizza ruined, but O’Neal had to stand there looking bewildered as the sassy student called him a “fat boy”.

“Hey! Put that pizza down fat boy!”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/tragicpatek/status/1703972921222595042?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

In hindsight, the kid’s action might be construed as disrespectful and rude by many. However, he was probably just trying to help Shaq on his weight loss journey. After all, the big fella’s been on a mission to reach 350 pounds and is just one pound away. There was some discussion about trying to reach 280, but he dismissed it claiming he would look too skinny.

Advertisement

Shaq was in Dallas to host his brand new music festival Bass All Stars

Many would be wondering what Shaquille O’Neal, who is based in Atlanta, Georgia, was doing in Dallas, Texas. Having recently released his first-ever EDM album titled “Gorilla Warfare”, Shaq decided to add to his list of firsts in D-Town. Hosting his very own music festival, Shaq introduced the world to Bass All-Stars.

It was an incredible event that garnered a lot of attention. Even Shaq, an NBA legend who is used to performing in front of big crowds was surprised by the 15,000-strong turnout.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/CxTweh5rs2i/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Shaq continues to impress with the big moves he makes. With a plethora of different talents, the four-time NBA Champion is making strides across various industries, with music just being one of them.