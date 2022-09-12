Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner, whose public breakup caused a stir, reignite love as they watch 2022 US Open Championship

Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner were a few of the big names present for the Carlos Alcaraz-Casper Ruud 2022 US Open Finals clash.

The 2022 US Open came to its final leg with 19-year-old Carlos Alcaraz going up against French Open finalist Casper Ruud. Celebrities like Anne Hathaway, Jon Bon Jovi, Diplo, Spike Lee, and Hasan Minhaj were present at the Arthur Ashe Stadium for the historic clash.

Apart from these big names, Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner were present in the star-studded crowd in New York.

One of the NBA’s newly formed power couples, Booker and Jenner have been together for almost 2 years. Earlier in June during this offseason, it was reported that the duo had broken up. However, it seems like they couldn’t do without each other as they decided to get back in August.

The Phoenix Suns star and her supermodel girlfriend seemed to enjoy the finals clash, which ended 6-4, 2-6, 7-6, 6-3, witnessing Alcaraz lift his first Grand Slam trophy.

FIRST GRAND SLAM TITLE AND FIRST TEENAGER TO REACH 🌍 NO. 1️⃣@CarlosAlcaraz defeats Casper Ruud 6-4 2-6 7-6 6-3 to clinch his maiden Grand Slam at the US Open.@USOpen | #USOpen pic.twitter.com/5rINBD0ATr — ATP Tour (@atptour) September 11, 2022

NBA Twitter reacts as Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner were in the crowd for the US Open Finals

As soon as the duo was seen in the crowd, NBA Twitter blew up with reactions.

How i look pretending to be interested in the sport my man watching just cause i wanted to be next to him https://t.co/pC5a6Fl8PB — Gabriella (@moniquelona) September 12, 2022

Would’ve been funnier if Carlos Alcaraz had won his first grand slam title, climbed into the stands, passed all of his people and went straight to get a selfie with Kendall Jenner. https://t.co/igV0NoX8ol — Gary Parrish (@GaryParrishCBS) September 11, 2022

The synchronized standup is good gas https://t.co/3t7GJ9mqXU — Kellan Olson (@KellanOlson) September 11, 2022

yesssssss power couple https://t.co/9EDYd58xSa — ali-oop is also in the granddad fan club (@eboldy) September 11, 2022

Getting back with Kendall and being the cover athlete of the NBA 2K23… it definitely has been a great summer for D-Book!

