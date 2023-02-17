What Happened to Giannis Antetokounmpo? What is the Expected Wrist Sprain Healing Time?

Feb 16, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) wipes sweat away while warming up before a game against the Chicago Bulls at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

The Bucks are one of the top teams in the league at the moment. However, they have run into a concerning obstacle heading into the All-Star game. Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is without a doubt, their best player headed back to the locker room in tonight’s game. He is not expected to return tonight.

After the initial ruckus, it was revealed that Giannis likely sprained his wrist in the second quarter. The 7ft forward apparently banged up his wrist on the stanchion while attempting to stop a Bulls shot. He first tumbled over the guard and then clutched his wrist in pain. Antetokounmpo left soon after and Milwaukee played the rest of the game without the Greek Freak.

When is Giannis Antetokounmpo expected to return?

The Bucks definitely showed their concern for Giannis as he was hurt. By leaving the court mid-game, even Giannis has proven that the injury wasn’t manageable. If it had been, Antetokounmpo would have braved the game. Especially with the Bucks on an 11-game winning streak, he would have wanted to win the game alongside his teammates.

Have to hope Giannis’ wrist/hand is okay after this pic.twitter.com/xPBroLtViA — Lily Zhao (@LilySZhao) February 17, 2023

Now that Antetokounmpo is out of the game, there is concern over his return. Unfortunately, there is no proper timeline at the moment. The injury will need to be evaluated properly before any comments can be made on the return timetable. Depending on the severity of his injury, Antetokounmpo may end up missing an extended period of time.

Giannis is Mr. Reliable! Day before all star break is usually last day of school energy but expect Giannis to dominate to close it out… 🦾 — Kevin Garnett (@KevinGarnett5KG) February 17, 2023

Fortunately, the All-Star break starts tomorrow. Giannis Antetokounmpo will have at least 8 days to recover before the games reconvene. The Bucks fans should hope their superstar can heal in the 8-day break and return fit for the remaining games of the season.

Even Mike Budenholzer has relayed optimism in his press conference. He claimed that Antetokounmpo’s injury isn’t too bad and that the x-ray is clean. The sprain will be kept under observation for the next few days to ascertain his status in the near future.

Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer, on Giannis Antetokounmpo’s right wrist sprain: “I think the initial reports were hopeful. The x-ray was clean. And he’s got a sprain. I think we’ll see how he feels tomorrow, see how he feels the next few days and continue to evaluate it.” — Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) February 17, 2023

Antetokounmpo may miss the All-Star game

With Giannis getting injured a day before the All-Star Weekend kicks off, there is a high possibility he may miss the entire weekend and the All-Star game. Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is the captain of the Eastern Conference team, is now under scrutiny because of the injury.

Evaluation today will reveal whether Giannis can play on Sunday or not.

