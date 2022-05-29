“Jordan Poole’s efficiency ranks higher than Kyrie Irving, Derek Fisher, and Shawn Kemp”: The 22-year old records highest TS% in WCF history 

Former G-league guard Jordan Poole has proved to be a blessing in disguise for the Warriors, exhibiting superstar potential in the current playoffs.

Warriors basketball is officially back, with the Dubs making their 6th Finals appearance in 8-years. While many believed their championship window had closed post the 2019 Finals, Steve Kerr and his core group of Curry, Thompson, and Green have managed to revive their dynasty.

The Dubs had fallen from the radar in the last two seasons with injuries plaguing the roster. Nonetheless, the Warriors front office and Coach Kerr made sure they groomed the young talent on the roster that has already begun to pay its dividends.

The 2021-22 season has seen the emergence of a star in former Santa Cruz guard Jordan Poole. Filling in for Klay Thompson in the starting lineup, Poole didn’t let this golden opportunity go waste. The 22-year-old fitted perfectly in Coach Kerr’s system alongside Curry and Green.

Also read: “Jordan Poole on Ja Morant wasn’t dirty, man!”: Jaren Jackson Jr. drops his surprising take on Warriors star’s controversial foul on his Grizzlies teammate

In his first appearance in the playoffs, Poole has shown glimpses of a big-time player, especially during the first round with Curry coming off the bench, who was getting into the rhythm post his ligament sprain.

Jordan Poole fills his stat sheet with some never before seen numbers.

Poole is currently every NBA statistician’s muse, making his entry into the elite 50/40/90 club with his WCF performances. Poole had an impressive 67.3 TS% with 53.1/39.3/91.7 shooting splits in the playoffs, averaging 18.4 PPG.

The former Michigan player’s stat line soared in the WCF against the Mavericks. Poole had a 79.0 TS% with 63.6/40.0/100 shooting splits, averaging 16.4 PPG. Poole now holds the highest TS% in conference finals history for a player averaging 15+PPG.

Following is a list of players with the highest TS% when averaging 15+PPG.

Jordan Poole, 2022 WCF: 16.4 PPG, 79.0 TS% Derek Fisher, 2001 WCF: 17.5 PPG, 77.2 TS% Kyrie Irving, 2017 ECF: 25.8 PPG, 76.3 TS% Shawn Kemp, 1996 WCF: 20.0 PPG, 73.9 TS% Sean Elliott, 1999 WCF: 15.0 PPG, 73.5 TS%

Via: Statmuse

The Warriors have adopted a strategy of building their future around their core Curry, Thompson, and Green. While Poole continues to impress, the likes of Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody, and James Wiseman are yet to arrive at the party.

Also read: “Jordan Poole out here doing his best Michael Jordan impersonation”: NBA Twitter erupts as the GSW youngster hits a clutch layup similar to the Bulls GOAT’s iconic 1987 play

With only a few days left for the 2022 Finals, it will be interesting to see if Poole can continue his run.