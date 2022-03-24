“Shut up p***y!”: NBA Twitter reacts as Devin Booker yells expletives at a court-side fan in Minnesota

Suns’ star Devin Booker gets roasted by NBA Twitter as he swears at a court-side fan during the matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves

The Phoenix Suns went on the road tonight, as they faced the Timberwolves in Minnesota. The Suns have been unbeaten on the road against Western opponents since late December, and they weren’t looking to change that tonight. They secured the road win tonight as well, winning the contest 125-116. Deandre Ayton was huge tonight, going off for 35 points and 14 rebounds. Devin Booker added 28 points and 7 assists.

Ever since Chris Paul got injured, Devin Booker has stepped up his game big-time. He’s been putting up brilliant numbers and leading the Suns.

Devin Booker since CP3 went down 👇 7-3 record

28.2 PTS

7.0 AST

4.8 REB

1.9 STL

52.5% FG

41.1% 3PT

93.0% FT#RallyTheValley pic.twitter.com/AGOvKyHkc3 — Bally Sports Arizona (@BALLYSPORTSAZ) March 22, 2022

The record is now 8-3.

Booker is usually a very calm and collected player, however, there was an incident tonight that had people surprised.

NBA Twitter reacts to Devin Booker yelling expletives at a fan

NBA Twitter is not a forgiving community. It is full of trolls, waiting to jump on any opportunity. The same was provided by Devin Booker tonight, as he yelled ‘shut up p***y’ at a court-side fan.

Devin Booker is wild for this one 😂 “Shut up p*ssy” pic.twitter.com/SNcWQn8cOK — Blue Wire (@bluewirepods) March 24, 2022

These three words were enough to get NBA Twitter triggered, and oh, they did not disappoint.

Remember, Devin got upset over this. pic.twitter.com/HqwiVCdHxT — FrooVids (@FrooVids) March 24, 2022

I was going to say L fan until I saw this guy immediately give the ball away. W fan. — Cliff Burnside (@Uncle_Chili) March 24, 2022

LeBron has caused the entire league to go soft — TedBird (@TedBird29) March 24, 2022

saying “oh word?” as if he’s about to fight an NBA player https://t.co/HLW9IqawQM — TBD (@makingaplace) March 24, 2022

It’s the composure for me. Point Book trash talking fans while he sets the offense…Dude’s 25!!! https://t.co/JATJetmqZK — OldManSunsFan (@matthew_foutz) March 24, 2022

I love players talking shit back to all these privileged ass mf’s who be sitting court side https://t.co/wYmGOhs5Ck — Uncle Willie Son🥷🏽 (@ACEnoBOOGIE) March 24, 2022

Well, I guess with all the incidents going around recently, it is only fair to give credit where it’s due.

Devin Booker comes from the school of not giving a fuck what he says to fans, which was founded by Kevin Durant pic.twitter.com/DckeVxylpz — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) March 24, 2022

Hopefully, by seeing that the players are chirping back, the courtside fans start behaving better.