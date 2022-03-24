Basketball

“Shut up p***y!”: NBA Twitter reacts as Devin Booker yells expletives at a court-side fan in Minnesota

"Shut up p***y!": NBA Twitter reacts as Devin Booker yells expletives at a court-side fan in Minnesota
Raahib Singh

Previous Article
"Will Kyrie Irving refuse to play if NYC's mandate only exempts athletes/entertainers?" The Nets guard claimed to be the voice of the voiceless, fighting for people's rights
Next Article
“My trash talk towards Karl Malone was the great line in NBA history”: Scottie Pippen defended his own ‘Mailman doesn’t deliver on Sunday’ line from the Bulls Finals win
NBA Latest Post
“My trash talk towards Karl Malone was the great line in NBA history”: Scottie Pippen defended his own ‘Mailman doesn’t deliver on Sunday’ line from the Bulls Finals win
“My trash talk towards Karl Malone was the great line in NBA history”: Scottie Pippen defended his own ‘Mailman doesn’t deliver on Sunday’ line from the Bulls Finals win

Scottie Pippen believed that his trash talk directed towards Karl Malone in 1997 was the…