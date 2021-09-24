Basketball

“I like Jayson Tatum cuz he’s tall and can defend multiple players”: Tim Hardaway Sr picked Celtics star over Donovan Mitchell as the better prospect in 2018

"I like Jayson Tatum cuz he's tall and can defend multiple players": Tim Hardaway Sr picked Celtics star over Donovan Mitchell as the better prospect in 2018
Amulya Shekhar

Previous Article
"Donovan Mitchell had a beer bottle thrown at him for supporting LeBron James": The Jazz star was in complete support of James' decision to join the Miami Heat
Next Article
Umran Malik: SRH announce T Natarajan's short-term COVID-19 replacement for IPL 2021
Latest Posts