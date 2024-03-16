“Love Ya Shaq”: Stephen Curry ‘Channels’ Shaquille O’Neal, Shows Gratitude for 36th Birthday Wishes

Stephen Curry celebrated his 36th birthday yesterday. Having suffered an ankle injury a few days ago, Steph was away from the team, who are on a 3-game road trip. However, that allowed him to celebrate the day with his family. As soon as the day started, we got a glimpse of the celebration through his wife, Ayesha Curry‘s IG stories.

Apart from this post and a loving IG post from Ayesha, there were tons of other wishes for the Warriors sharpshooter across various social media platforms. Understandably overwhelmed with all the love shown, Steph chose to express his gratitude via Instagram stories.

In order to do so, Stephen Curry chose to pay homage to one of his biggest supporters, Shaquille O’Neal. Having turned 36, Steph chose to take an image of Shaq in a #36 Celtics jersey. He captioned the story,

“Year 36! Let’s get it. Appreciate all the love on Pi Day 3.14”

However, Warriors fans hope that Steph doesn’t channel the Celtics Shaq spirit. The Warriors are in the final stretch of the season, and are hoping for Steph to rejoin the team in Los Angeles tomorrow night vs the Lakers. At this point, if anything, they need Steph to channel prime Lakers Shaq, carry the team past the Lakers, and help them rise in the standings.

Seeing how the Celtics Shaq images are often used as memes, Steph might have sprinkled that ‘love ya Shaq’ at the end to show that there are no hard feelings. In fact, the two superstars are actually working together currently on a special project.

Stephen Curry and Shaquille O’Neal are involved in a new project together

Stephen Curry and Shaquille O’Neal are all set to be partners on the big screen. Even though they could never team up on the basketball court, that hasn’t stopped them from building a partnership in Hollywood. Steph’s Unanimous Media and Shaq’s Jersey Legends are co-producing a documentary for none other than Allen Iverson.

On Thursday, Allen Iverson announced a documentary project that would cover his rise from Hampton, Virginia, to the top of the NBA.

“I’m ready to tell my story my way, authentic and unapologetically. I look forward to people seeing a side of me they haven’t seen before,” said Iverson.

Although the documentary hasn’t been titled yet, we can be sure the project would document the life of Allen Iverson perfectly. After all, we have Shaquille O’Neal and Stephen Curry covering the rise of AI to ‘The Answer.’