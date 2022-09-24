Who is Candice Williams? Latest Celtics female staffer being linked to Ime Udoka’s cheating scandal

Boston Celtics head coach, who has been entangled in a cheating scandal, linked to female staff member Candice Williams.

Over the past few days, Ime Udoka’s cheating scandal has impacted several staff members of the Boston Celtics. The immediate target placed on female employees’ backs following the unprecedented reveal has unleashed a barrage of speculations.

The expanse of the entire suspension has made matters worse. The NBA community continuously demands answers and clarifications on what exactly led to this.

In fact, Boston Celtics in their statement made it clear that suspension isn’t the only thing Ime Udoka faces going forward.

Team’s statement read: “The Boston Celtics announced today that the team has suspended Head Coach Ime Udoka for the 2022-23 season for violations of team policies. A decision about his future with the Celtics beyond this season will be made at a later date. The suspension takes effect immediately.”

This clearly highlights Boston’s desire to part ways with their head coach. His future with the team is in jeopardy. It is highly likely that the Celtics will test out possible candidates to replace him this season. And if they find a worthy candidate before Usoka’s suspension ends, the two parties could part ways.

In all of this, multiple staff members have been linked to the former Lakers player turned coach. Another recent entry to the list is Dr. Candice Williams.

Who is Dr. Candice D Williams and why is she being linked to Ime Udoka?

To clarify before divulging any further information, no legitimate connections have been made between Udoka and any of his staff members. The identity of the woman involved is still a mystery.

So, there is quite literally no proof of Dr. Candice being involved in any capacity with the ongoing scandal.

Candice serves as the Director of Health and Wellness for the Boston Celtics since August 2022. She has been on the team for less than two months.

Before joining the franchise based in Massachusetts, Dr. Williams worked with Ohio State University as their Athletic Counselor.

A doctor of philosophy, she is a certified counselor with 9 years of experience and likely specializes in athlete counseling. Now a Celtics staff member, Dr. Candice recently posted a video of her team’s statement on Ime Udoka’s future.

The Boston Celtics have a long road ahead of them. Udoka is now suspended with the possibility of termination. Without him, the greens have a lot to figure out.

Coming from an NBA Finals campaign, the 2022 title runners-up will need a miracle to save their season.

