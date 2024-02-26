Who is Christian Wood’s Baby Momma and Other FAQs About Accusations Hounding Lakers Player

The latest NBA weekend brought in a storm of controversy in the life of the Los Angeles Lakers star Christian Wood. His personal life became a key area of interest for the league’s followers as accusations hounded the 28-year-old. With speculation surrounding his baby momma gaining momentum, the truth behind the incidents remained elusive for the most part.

Advertisement

Amidst the ongoing disputes, addressing the question marks swirling around the towering center becomes a necessity. Consequently, we aim to decode the distress looming over the off-court life of the 6ft 8″ NBA player.

Q. Who is Christian Wood’s Baby Momma?

Wood has allegedly been in a relationship with the social media model and influencer Yasmine Lopez. The couple welcomed a newborn son towards the middle of last year as the baby momma revealed the news on Instagram. She posed with the baby in an elegant attire as the mother-toddler duo caught the eyes of her followers.

Advertisement

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/C0KVdKLu9n_/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Q. How Many Kids does Christian Wood have with Yasmine Lopez?

Reportedly, they have only one child together after Lopez gave birth to a baby boy in the middle of 2023. The intricate details surrounding the situation have mostly remained private as the couple rarely appeared in public together with their son.

Q. What has Christian Wood’s Baby Momma’s Friend Accused Him of?

Wood’s baby momma reportedly gave her friend, Tamera Kissen, the responsibility of babysitting her child. The tensions arose when the Lakers power forward showed up at her doorstep early on a Saturday morning with a shovel in his left hand. It led to a heated exchange between them as Kissen uploaded a clip of the interaction on Instagram.

The babysitter kept on repeatedly asking him about his intentions of showing up at her house unannounced. Wood responded to the questions before allegedly calling the police to resolve the scenario. With the law enforcement officers appearing on the spot soon after the situation reverted to normal paving the way for a controversial moment.

Later, Kissen revealed her side of the story on Instagram as she claimed to be meeting Wood for the first time in her life. The distress escalated after she shed light on the complexities of the situation. The NBA star had allegedly threatened the life of the babysitter after the police left had confirmed the safety of the child. These allegations led to a series of controversies as the public image of the California-born was damaged beyond repair.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/tragicpatek/status/1761948282094277101?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Q. Why was Yasmine Lopez Arrested?

The detention of Lopez caused the initial havoc as The Neighborhood Talk later broke down the entire situation. Footage posted from their Instagram account captured how the model jumped over Wood’s fence to enter his property. She allegedly vandalized his car by initially producing scratches over the bonnet.

Subsequently, the suspect was subjected to a police search before the officers found the Lakers forward’s license plate in her car. This eventually led to her arrest marking the initiation of a series of controversies. As per The Neighborhood Talk, this incident led to Wood showing up at Kissen’s house along with his sister.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/C3vpamnJWbY/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Q. What did Christian Wood’s Sister Say to Defend Her Brother?

Soon after Kissen’s viral Instagram post, Wood’s sister attempted to defend her brother’s reputation. Calling out the babysitter’s statement as a “lie”, she revealed how police arresting the child’s mother Lopez advised the NBA star to get his son. As a result, Lopez had provided Wood’s family with Kissen’s address before they appeared at her doorstep.

She clarified how they called the police to sort out the entire situation. The complexities increased as Lopez had gotten out of jail by that time. The officers thus subsequently handed the child over to the model as the legal guardian of the toddler. Therefore, Wood never received the privilege of reaching his son throughout the entire series of events.

Following this, she shed light on how Wood never brought a shovel with him. Rather, it was placed against the sliding door while the NBA player actively moved it out of his way. This led to the controversial exchange between him and Kissen before the latter allegedly called the police to inform them about the Lakers star possessing a gun.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/C3vfcaSg53Q/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Despite the elaborate clarification, Kissen refused to side with Wood’s sister’s side of the story. Instead, she continually emphasized how the power forward had allegedly threatened to take her life while claiming to have further proof of the scenario. The actual truth hence became more vague over time as the divergence in statements became the driving force.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/C3vkSnApIpU/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Q. Has Christian Wood Responded to the Accusations?

Despite direct threats to his public image, the Lakers representative has maintained his silence over the situation. Amidst the stance, his sister’s comments served as the sole clarification from the Wood household. All in all, this weekend has paved the way for yet another controversial NBA moment as the league’s reputation was hampered beyond imagination in the process.