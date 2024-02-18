Who is Dominique Wilkins’ Son? Taking a Look at Jacob Wilkins’ Basketball Career

Dominique Wilkins mesmerized NBA fans for many years with his electric dunks and was one of the best athletes ever to play the game. Still celebrated by posterity for his heroics against Michael Jordan in the 1988 dunk contest, Wilkins was a consensus five-star recruit in his high school days and lived up to the expectations to have a remarkable NBA career. Meanwhile, his son Jacob Wilkins is also walking in his footsteps and making a name for himself as a four-star recruit for Grayson High School.

Born in Lilburn, Georgia, the Grayson High School Wing is 6’9” and weighs 170 pounds. Therefore, he has turned out to be a couple of inches taller than The Human Highlight Film. Nique suited up for the Georgia Bulldogs for three seasons back in the day and his son also committed to the program last year. Therefore, he is pretty much on the right path following his father’s pathway.

Like his father, Jacob is also playing some winning basketball in high school. He has led his team to a 25-2 record and his school is #1 in the state of Georgia. Individually, Wilkins is ranked #5 in the state of Georgia, as per ON3, which also ranks him at number nine in the Small Forward position for the class of 2025. The teenager has also made it to #55 nationally in ESPN’s projections for the class of 2025.

Meanwhile, 247 Sports has ranked him at 27 nationally. The Forward has made a decent name for himself already and has acquired 17.2k followers on Instagram. On Twitter, the rising high school star has garnered 1,368 followers. Considering that he has honed the craft of windmill dunking like his father, there is a high chance of him becoming much more popular on social media.

Jacob Wilkins has hops like Dominique Wilkins

The lean Forward has incredible athleticism and can soar quickly and high off his feet. His ability to read the passing lanes and then hit the jets to slam it with power has been on full display on numerous occasions. The slashing Forward is also a defensive nightmare for many smaller-sized players in high school. Once he moves to the Georgia Bulldogs’ basketball program, he is bound to put up more muscle which can make him an even more effective threat.



Considering he is from the class of 2025, Jacob has gone up against the sons of Carmelo Anthony and LeBron James. In 2023, Kiyan Anthony and Bryce James teamed up for the squad “Strive for Greatness”(SFG) in a game against Wilkins’ Georgia Stars squad. During these dunk fests, Wilkins showed incredible hops and even slammed down a reverse jam.



While he is still in the early stages of his basketball career, Jacob Wilkins has shown promising signs. His stint with the Georgia Bulldogs will determine if he has what it takes to be drafted into the NBA.