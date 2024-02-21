“Most Amazing Dunk I’ve Ever Seen”: When Michael Jordan Discussed Dunk Contests With Dominique Wilkins, Brought Up LeBron James

The All-Star Slam Dunk Contest just ended which caused fans to think about some of the greatest participants in the history of the event. Some big names have given us a show over the years, but the two best ones that immediately pop up are – Michael Jordan and Dominique Wilkins. In 1988, the two players competed against each other in the most entertaining showdown between the league’s superstars. Thirty-two years later, the two NBA legends sat down to discuss the contest and how it has changed over the years.

Jordan and Wilkins acknowledged that the Slam Dunk contest isn’t what it used to be, with NBA superstars refusing to take part. However, Jordan was quick to point out that it has become more difficult now as the players need to be more creative. For them, there weren’t any varieties of dunks that the fans had seen, whereas, over the years, they have witnessed everything. This leads to the participants having to either repeat or be extra creative.

In an article by ‘AP News‘, the six-time NBA champion talks about his Slam Dunk Contest experience and battles with Wilkins before choosing his best dunk over the years. He says, “The most amazing dunk I have ever seen is probably Vince Carter when he hung his elbow in the rim. To me, that was, without question, just unbelievable.” Michael Jordan, like most of us, believed that the Vince Carter dunks were the best in the history of the contest.

Despite having some of the best sky-walkers in his era, he still gave Carter the nod. In fact, most of Jordan’s dunks still remain iconic. No one can ever forget the dunk from the free-throw line that left the whole arena gobsmacked. That being said, no one would debate Jordan picking Carter. Arguably, one of the greatest dunkers in the NBA, Vince Carter was ‘half man-half amazing’. His dunks have become the barometer for any young player wanting to prove himself in the contest.

Michael Jordan and Dominique Wilkins talk about LeBron James

The All-Star Dunk Contest lineups have taken a 180-degree flip over the years. Earlier, it had All-Star caliber players participating, whereas now, most names are unknown to the casual NBA fan. The last two editions of the contest have been won by a G-League player. Wilkins and Jordan realized the shift and talked about wanting to see NBA superstars like LeBron James participating in the contest. Here is an excerpt from the ‘AP News’ article:

“‘I’d have loved to have seen LeBron,’ Wilkins said. Jordan agreed, saying he knows fans are clamoring to have seen James try it at least once. ‘What we did in the game and excitement that we created when we did dunk,’ Jordan said. ‘People wanted to see that. Is it the same today? Maybe not.'”

Michael Jordan agreed with his fellow competitor and talked about the excitement slowly dying out from the contest. And, they are not wrong. Over the past few years, the Slam Dunk Contest has lost its charm as NBA stars refuse to participate. There is no dearth of talent in the league at present. NBA stars like Anthony Edwards, Ja Morant, and Zion Williamson can still revive the contest if they are willing to do so. The NBA should take a hard look at the future of the competition.