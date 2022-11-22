“People Only Wanted to See a Michael Jordan or Dominique Wilkins Highlight”: Hawks Legend Who Brought Out the Best Out of MJ Was Once his Closest Competition

Fans who are aware of the 90s basketball need no introduction to Dominique Wilkins. The 6ft 8” forward who came into the league in 1982 as the third pick for the Atlanta Hawks, soon became one of the most dominating players in the league.

And the year Michael Jordan entered the league (1984), would be Wilkins’ breakout season where he would average well over 25 points per game and continue to do so for the next 11 years of his career.

But it was not the number of points he scored to become one of the greatest scorers of all time, it was the way he scored them which gave him his name, The Human Highlight Reel.

It was Dominique Wilkins who was the most-watched superstar after Michael Jordan

He might have missed out on championships and the list of NBA’s 50 greatest players of all time, but Wilkins had the respect of every legend of the game for what he brought to each game he played.

Before his statue revelation in Atlanta for his 12 years of service to the club becoming its greatest-ever player in the process, the NBA community had a lot to say for the most prolific dunkers of basketball.

“When people turn on the TV, they were hoping to see a Michael Jordan highlight or a Dominique Wilkins highlight,” former 3x All-Star Detlef Schrempf said.



The 2-time Dunk Champion was not just the closest thing to “His Airness”, as Kenny Smith said, he was the man that made people start watching TNT and Sportscenter.

Wilkins was the one who brought the best out of Mike

MJ admired Nique’s game a lot. In fact, in an appearance on NBA Entertainment’s Michael Jordan’s Playground, His Airness gave The Human Highlight Reel the ultimate praise.

“Of all the guys I play against, there’s one who definitely makes me rise to the occasion,” Mike said of the Hawks legend.

That kind of respect by the least arguable GOAT of all time should be more than enough to compensate for any kind of snub by a number of voters. Surely, Wilkins would never have it otherwise.

