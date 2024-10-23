Who is Jalen Brunson’s Wife? Everything We Know About Ali Marks Brunson

Jalen Brunson is on a mission to bring the New York Knicks their first NBA title since 1973. Even though that would be his first ring in the NBA, it won’t be the first of his life. Jalen married his longtime partner Ali Marks Brunson in 2023. Ali has been with the star guard since before Brunson’s NBA dreams became a reality.

She is an integral part of the All-NBA guard’s life. The couple have been blessed with a child as well earlier this year.

Jalen and Ali tied the knot in July of last year, following Brunson’s first season with the Knicks. Their wedding was extravagant and featured those close to the couple. This included members of Brunson’s alma mater Villanova, where he won two National Championships.

The decision to marry Ali was easy for Brunson. He expressed his emotions to PEOPLE Magazine, saying, “She’s always been by my side and I’m lucky to have her.”

Jalen and Ali’s relationship isn’t a recent development, but spans over a decade in length.

The beginning of Jalen and Ali’s relationship

In 2013, Jalen and Ali’s relationship blossomed at Adlai E. Stevenson High School in Lincolnshire, Illinois. The two made their relationship official during their sophomore year.

Two years later in 2015, they attended their school’s prom together. At the time, Brunson proclaimed Ali to be “the best date anyone could ask for.”

Their high school holds a special place in their hearts, especially for Ali, since it was there the two had first met. Therefore, Brunson proposed to Ali in 2022 on the basketball court at Adlai E. Stevenson High School.

He decorated the gym with lots of flowers and candles in a heart shape. In a matter of seconds, Ali responded ‘yes’ after he popped the question.

Ali is a successful woman in her field

While Brunson left Illinois to play college basketball at Villanova, which is located in Pennsylvania, Marks stayed close to home. She attended Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois. In 2017, she graduated with a degree in kinesiology and exercise science.

She enrolled the following year to earn her doctorate in physical therapy, which she acquired in 2021. Once she completed her studies, she started practicing as a professional therapist.

Ali moved in with Jalen in 2021, while he was a member of the Dallas Mavericks. During that time, she was able to secure a position with W.B. Carrell Memorial Clinic as a full-time physical therapist. Her tenure with the clinic would only last less than a year, since Brunson signed with the Knicks and had to move to New York.

The relocation didn’t prevent Ali from continuing her profession. In October of 2022, she started a part-time position with ATI Physical Therapy as a physical therapist. She currently still holds that position.

Jalen and Ali’s relationship isn’t always in the spotlight as much as some of the other basketball couples’ are. However, it doesn’t take away from the special connection they have, which will only grow stronger with time.