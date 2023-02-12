Who Is The Girl Who Went Viral After LeBron James Sat Next To Her At Lakers-Warriors?

It’s not everyday that you get to see LeBron James. But when you do, you’ve got to make the most of it. It is quite wild to think about the fact that thousands of people who watch games live get to see the ‘Kid From Akron’ in person as James is such a popular figure, having the ability to see him with perhaps a $20 ticket seems pretty insane.

James has reached a point in his career where his mere presence on the bench and him being in the stadium may make it worth while for fans who came to see the Lakers play even if he isn’t out on the court.

This is what happened tonight as James is recovering from a nagging foot injury of his that had him ruled out of the game against the Milwaukee Bucks and tonight’s game against the Golden State Warriors. This didn’t seem to affect one fan in particular however as she’s gone viral due to her reaction after sitting next to the 4x champ.

12-year old girl on sitting next to LeBron James

During the game, LeBron James took a seat next to a 12-year-old girl named Gaia and her brother, Liam, courtside. This took Gaia by surprise as her brother started to record her reaction, leading to the entire moment going viral.

ESPN, during the second quarter of Lakers-Warriors, took it upon themselves to interview Gaia and when they did, they found quite the profound reason for why she was this excited to be seated next to ‘The King’.

“I was really hoping LeBron would break the record at this game and when he broke it, I was like, ‘Congratulations’. When I saw him sit down next to me, I’m obviously not as tall as him and so I could only see his shoes. When I look up, I see LeBron James and what’s going through my mind is, ‘Oh my God, this is the greatest basketball player of all time’.”

James reportedly did acknowledge her off screen but didn’t do so while her ESPN interview was going on.

