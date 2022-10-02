“Draymond Green Starts the DPOY Campaign Early”: Warriors Forward Puts Up a Hilarious Clip of Himself Blocking a Kid in Japan

Draymond Green is one heck of a basketball player and letting a kid score on him who lives oceans across is not what he is going to allow

The Golden State Warriors are underway for the 2022-23 season. Playing their preseason games out in Japan, the Dub nation is getting stronger both on and off the court.

Chasing their 5th championship, Stephen Curry and Co have added a few pieces like Donte DiVincenzo and JaMychal Green after losing out on Gary Payton II, Otto Porter, and Nemanja Bjelica.

The moves will definitely make them even more deadly on the offensive side of the floor, while defensively they will become a little vulnerable without GPII.

But Draymond is here to pick things up where he left off last season, and will certainly look to win the DPOY this season after missing it out to Marcus Smart of the Boston Celtics.

You can see why he can’t wait to go business mode since the Warriors showed up in Japan.

Draymond Green hilariously blocks a kid from scoring on him, feels sorry instantly

GSW opened the NBA’s preseason of the 2022-23 season with their game against the Washington Wizards in Japan. Both teams were on the floor with almost the same line-up they’d be playing with when the regular season starts.

It wasn’t Green’s typical 4 points, 8 rebounds and 2 assists performance in just 13 minutes in a 96-87 win that drew our attention to his intent.

It was this clip where a kid was trying to score a jump shot on the 2017 DPOY where he couldn’t help but block the shot hilariously and instantly realized that he shouldn’t have followed his instincts.

Too late for him to realise as the whole action was caught on camera and it quickly hit social media. Even he shared the video himself on his IG with what looks like an announcement.

As usual, it will be exciting to see the Warriors play this season, not so much for their opponents. But the pressure of defending the title this season would be bigger than anything else they have faced maybe after 2016.